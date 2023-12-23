Commentary – Ryan Quarles: Saying farewell, but not goodbye, as the page turns to life’s next chapter

It has been my absolute pleasure to serve as Kentucky’s Agriculture Commissioner for these past eight years. As I finish my last days in office, I want to thank you for trusting me to serve you in this capacity as, together, we planned for agriculture’s future, while at the same time honored its past.

When I was sworn into office in January 2016, I pledged to run an efficient and transparent department that advocates for Kentucky’s agriculture industry. With the support of other like-minded individuals, I believe we accomplished what I set out to do.

There’s no denying agriculture is essential to Kentucky’s economy. Last year saw Kentucky reach an all-time high with agricultural cash receipts at $8.3 billion. And for the first time ever, Kentucky’s top five commodities all exceeded $1 billion in cash receipts. These numbers reflect just a portion of the overall estimated $49.6 billion impact agriculture has on Kentucky’s economy making it evident Kentucky needs agriculture. But my administration was more than numbers, it was about trying to make a difference and together, we did.

Together, we looked at the never-ending problem of hunger across our Commonwealth. In Kentucky, one in eight people, including one in six children, lack consistent access to enough food for a healthy, active lifestyle. I, along with others, began the Kentucky Hunger Initiative, a first-of-its-kind effort in Kentucky to bring together farmers, charitable organizations, faith groups, community leaders, and government entities to begin a dialogue to reduce hunger in Kentucky.

Through the Hunger Initiative, we focused on resources for food insecure individuals. Donations of freezers, refrigerators, beef, sausage, venison, eggs … and yes, even candy, were made to agencies serving those in need. Since its inception, the Hunger Initiative has raised more than $36 million through collaborative partnerships between the public and private sectors.

Another focus for my administration was continuing the Department’s focus on farmer safety. Our farm safety program has traveled the state and the nation training farmers and rescuers in safety precautions to prevent tragedy on the farm. Other states are taking notice and consistently asking about our program as they begin to start a program of their own. It’s a world-class operation that we know, for a fact, has saved lives.

In addition to physical safety, we focused on the mental strains of farming on the individual. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture teamed up with state universities, and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to launch Raising Hope. With funds appropriated through the General Assembly and a USDA grant, Raising Hope works with farmers and their families to promote their entire wellbeing – mental and physical.

Promoting wellness centers around appreciating what farmers do for all of us. Throughout my eight years in office, I’ve traveled throughout the state highlighting the impact agriculture creates in our everyday lives. My travels promoting Kentucky agriculture have also taken me across the country after I was elected president of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture in 2020-21. I was the first Kentuckian in 20 years to serve in that leadership post, and it helped put Kentucky in the national spotlight.

My travels also took me across the ocean as I participated in trade missions developing markets for Kentucky farm families in other countries. In 2021, Kentucky’s total agricultural and related product exports amounted to more than $1.1 billion. Selling Kentucky to the rest of the world is vital for our future.

Also vital to farming is focusing on the future of agriculture. During my tenure, voluntary donations to the Ag Tag program, money generated when farm tag owners renewed their vehicle license, have brought in more than $5 million. The donations are equally divided among Kentucky 4-H, Kentucky FFA, and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) for youth development and promotional programs. We’ve also given away thousands for student athletes in the annual Ag Athlete of the Year scholarship program.

KDA also saw the addition of the Kentucky Office of Agricultural Policy, the agency responsible for the administration of the boards that provide the grants and loans from Kentucky’s tobacco settlement. Diversifying Kentucky’s agriculture is the best way to keep us relevant in an ever-changing market.

One of the last things my administration began to tackle was the shortage of large-animal veterinarians in Kentucky. This year I named a working group, made up of agriculture industry stakeholders, to begin looking for solutions to end the shortage. This group has created a report that the agriculture community can use going forward to, hopefully, solve this issue.

I’ve worked hard throughout my tenure to work on the issues that are impacting Kentucky’s agriculture. I hope the work my team and I have done leaves the KDA operation running on a “full tank of gas” as the next commissioner takes the wheel.

As I enter this next chapter, I’ll take what I’ve learned during my days in the field and my days serving as your agriculture commissioner to fully commit to my new venture. Before I became Kentucky’s ag commissioner my roots were already cemented in Kentucky soil and that’s where they’ll stay. No matter my next job, my next career or my next pathway through life, farming is in my blood and there it will remain.

Thank you, Kentucky.

Ryan Quarles is Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture and is about to become the fourth president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.