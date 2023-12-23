KDA working group releases plan to address Kentucky’s shortage of large animal veterinarians

A working group, made up of agriculture industry stakeholders, has presented its plan to ease Kentucky’s large-animal veterinarian shortage.

“I’m extremely pleased with the plan this group has compiled,” Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “The shortage of large animal veterinarians is not just a Kentucky issue, it’s something we’re facing nationwide. We decided to take this challenge head on by creating this task force to look for solutions. This shortage is affecting farmers and may soon begin affecting our food supply. This working group brought together the brightest agriculture minds to find solutions and a plan that I believe can have huge benefits for the state and nation. As you will find, there is not one or two simple answers. It will take many approaches, programs, and organizations, along with time, to address a problem that has been developing for more than a decade.”

The Veterinary Shortage Working Group, which consists of industry stakeholders, including veterinarians, individuals in the educational and medical agricultural field, various livestock associations representatives, other industry representatives, and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, was formed this year by Commissioner Quarles to discuss possible solutions to the shortage of large animal veterinarians.

Nationwide, a shortage of large animal veterinarians is creating a negative impact as farmers search to find the veterinary care they need for their animals. Large animal veterinarians are essential to the protection of the nation’s food supply. Only 5 percent of veterinarians in the U.S. practice on large animals. The other 95 percent have turned to companion animal practices, research, or regulatory. In Kentucky, large animal veterinarians make up an even smaller percentage. Only about 3 percent of veterinarians in the state have dedicated large animal practices.

In 2022, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, led by Commissioner Quarles, invited industry stakeholders to participate in two discussion meetings to explore reasons for the vet shortage and possible solutions. The idea for a working group was developed out of these discussions.

During their 2023 meetings, group discussions focused on four areas that may reduce the shortage of large animal veterinarians, including:

• Developing a strong pipeline of Kentucky students to veterinary schools; • Kentucky’s role in assisting students find opportunities in veterinary schools; • Kentucky’s role to attract veterinary school graduates to rural and large animal practice; and • How to keep veterinarians in rural and large animal practice.

The conclusion of the Veterinary Shortage Working Group’s meetings culminated in a plan that stayed along those original lines with solutions mapped out for each area of focus.

“Some of the ideas in this report will require government action,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Without question, there is a role for state and federal governments to assist in solving this issue. However, others can be termed as self-help with the veterinary and agriculture communities working together, in some cases on a case-by-case or in local efforts. Some of the tools to aid in these efforts have already been developed.”

The plan is available on the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s website for review.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture