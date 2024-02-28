Kentucky Proud Community Supported Agriculture week supporting family farms set for March 4-8

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture on Tuesday announced Kentucky Proud’s Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Week will be held March 4-8.

“CSAs are an excellent way to support Kentucky’s farm families by bringing in a bounty of local farm products from all throughout the commonwealth directly into homes.” said Commissioner of Agriculture Jonathan Shell. “I appreciate all our partners who helped organize this year’s Kentucky Proud CSA Week.”

The long-standing CSA model of purchasing shares or subscriptions directly from local farms allows consumers to directly connect to locally grown farm products.

Kentucky Proud, the official agricultural marketing brand of the state, is partnering with the Center for Crop Diversification at the University of Kentucky, the Food Connection at the University of Kentucky, the Kentucky Horticulture Council, and the Organic Association of Kentucky to host an online promotion to connect consumers with CSA farm opportunities during CSA Week, which is now in its fifth year.

CSA shares typically consist of individual or an assortment of farm products such as vegetables, fruits, eggs, meats, herbs, and flowers. Consumers purchase a share and in return receive boxes, bags, or baskets from the farm’s harvest throughout the season. Shares vary in size, products, and subscription length with many customizable options. More than 76 CSA farms, the largest partner attendance yet, are participating in this year’s Kentucky Proud CSA Week offering a wide array of Kentucky’s freshest farm products.

“The Kentucky Horticulture Council is delighted to be a part of the Kentucky Proud CSA Week during a time where it’s more important than ever to support our state’s farmers,” said Bethany Prekopa, Direct Marketing Program Manager at the Kentucky Horticulture Council. “This event highlights our state’s diverse farming operations while promoting the benefits of CSAs for customers and farmers alike.”

“When Kentuckians choose organically grown CSA they support family farms working to build soil health, improve water quality, and increase biodiversity. CSA gives you access to healthy foods while building a resilient and vibrant local food system,” said Katie Harvey, CSA Program Manager at the Organic Association of Kentucky.

“The Food Connection is thrilled to help promote Kentucky Proud CSA Week to showcase the variety and abundance of CSA offerings in Kentucky,” said Dr. Ashton Potter Wright, Executive Director of The Food Connection. “When consumers choose to participate in CSA, they are not only investing in nutritious food but also in the long-term viability and resiliency of our local food and farm economy.”

“CSA brings a great variety of fresh healthy food to your home all season long. You are taking big steps forward, as only 1 in 6 Kentuckians are eating their recommended daily fruits and vegetables,” said Dr. Tim Woods, University of Kentucky Extension Specialist.

To participate in Kentucky Proud CSA Week, visit the CSA Facebook group.

Additional information as well as a listing of all Kentucky Proud CSA farms can be found at www.kyproud.com.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture