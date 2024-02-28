St. E. Healthcare names first woman, Vera Hall, as COO, Dr. James Horn, Chief Clinical Officer

St. Elizabeth Healthcare announces key leadership changes within its executive team. Vera Hall has stepped into the role of Chief Operations Officer and Dr. James Horn has assumed the position of Chief Clinical Officer.

“As clinicians, Vera Hall and Dr. Horn offer a distinctive perspective and commitment to advancing patient care within the leadership team,” said Garren Colvin, President and Chief Executive Officer at St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “Their unwavering dedication to high quality outcomes and to our associates aligns with our mission to enhance patient care while leading the communities we serve to be among the healthiest in the nation.”

Hall is the first female COO in the organization’s history and brings more than 30 years of healthcare experience to the team, with 15 dedicated years at St. Elizabeth.

She has served in various roles, including her most recent position as Senior Vice President/Chief Nursing Executive/Chief Patient Services Officer. As Chief Operations Officer, Ms. Hall will oversee day-to-day operations, ensuring the success of organizational goals, strategic plans, and patient care activities.

Dr. Horn, a key member of the St. Elizabeth Healthcare team since 2014, served as Vice President/Chief Quality Officer until February 2022, when he became Senior Vice President/Chief Patient Service Officer/Chief Quality Officer.

Dr. Horn is board-certified in emergency medicine and is a fellow in the American College of Emergency Physicians. In his new position, Dr. Horn will lead medical staff, clinical integration, quality and patient engagement efforts.

Hall and Horn, who have collaborated successfully in previous leadership roles over the past several years, have accomplished several notable milestones, including navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, achieving a CMS 5-star status at St. Elizabeth Edgewood, Magnet™ re-designation for St. Elizabeth Florence and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas, and receiving numerous quality recognitions across clinical departments.

“Vera and Dr. Horn have a track record of successful collaboration,” said Colvin. “I am confident that they will continue to build on their achievements, as they embody the organization’s goals of improving the workforce and utilizing innovative healthcare approaches.”

