Kentucky Derby shines spotlight on Commonwealth’s proud equine and agriculture traditions

On the first Saturday in May, all eyes around the world will be on Kentucky for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby – the longest continually held sporting event in the country.

While the Kentucky Derby, set for May 4 this year, is known for thoroughbreds, mint juleps, and fashion, those fastest two-minutes in sports mean more to Kentucky and Kentucky agriculture than just a day of pageantry.

“The Kentucky Derby brings the focus of Kentucky’s equine industry into the spotlight,” Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell said. “It’s an opportunity for our commonwealth to show the world how much Kentucky agriculture means and the influence it has across the globe.”

The Run for the Roses has an overall economic impact estimated at $400 million but the economic impact of equine-related business in Kentucky goes beyond the Derby’s finish line. Kentucky’s equine industry combines to generate $6.5 billion in annual cumulative direct and indirect economic activity and a total of 60,494 jobs.

A 2022 Equine Survey, conducted by the University of Kentucky and the Kentucky Horse Council, found Kentucky is home to 209,500 horses, with the most populous breed being the Thoroughbred. Kentucky is the country’s number one producer of Thoroughbreds with 30 percent of the national foaling total. The equine survey estimated the state’s total value of equine and equine-related assets was $27.7 billion in 2022, up more than 18 percent from 2012.

Known as the Horse Capital of the World, Kentucky’s landscape is dotted with horse farms. With 31,000 equine operations across the state, more than 900,000 acres are devoted to equine agriculture and equine-related activities.

Kentucky’s strong equine industry has created a winning tradition for Kentucky agriculture. It’s also created a winning tradition on the track. Of the 149 winners of the Kentucky Derby, 113 of those champions have been foaled in Kentucky.

Kentucky’s strong tradition of creating champions equates to a strong tradition of the Commonwealth being a top exporter of horses, estimated at $789.3 million annually.

The fanfare of the Kentucky Derby brings an annual spotlight to Kentucky, but the Bluegrass State’s strong and vibrant equine industry shines all year long.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture