Taylor Mill names two department heads: General Fernbach fire chief, Jerry Jump head of public works

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

The city of Taylor Mill had a department heads shake-up with the resignation of John Stager in the Fire Department and the retirement of Marc Roden in the Public Works department. Although they both left big shoes to fill, Commissioners knew they needed to put competent people in charge as soon as possible.

Who could be more of a natural fit for a leadership role for one of the vacancies than a person named General?

General Fernbach has been with the Taylor Mill Fire Department since 2021, when he was hired as Assistant Fire Chief. Fernbach began his career with the city of Erlanger as a firefighter/EMT beginning in 2003, and then moved to the city of Newport in 2008 as an engineer/EMT.

When the position of Chief became available, Fernbach applied and all five commissioners decided that the leadership and experience he had shown while he has been at Taylor Mill qualified him to fill the position as chief.

“General is a leader and a team player,” said Taylor Mill CAO Brian Haney. “I believe he will bring a fresh perspective to our department and provide great insight as the city works to build our new firehouse.”

Fernbach is married to Suzanne, and they have four kids, three grown and one a senior in high school. They live in Walton.

Fernbach aims to buildon what John Stager built and continue to have progress. He is excited about a new firehouse because he wants his people to have a great place to live while they are at work.

“I have already had some people ask about jobs in the city,” he said. “I have been in fire service around Northern Kentucky for over 20 years, and I have a good relationship with other cities. When I talk to those who would like to work here, I tell them I want people who want to work. It’s a small part of it, but basically, if you build it, they will come.”

He is happy to have the support of the mayor and the commissioners.

Commissioners put their heads together again to decide on a new Public Works Director. On the recommendation of Marc Roden, they have chosen Jerry Jump, who has been the assistant foreman for a long time.

“Jerry has spent the last 38 years honing the skills necessary to be a successful Taylor Mill public works director,” said Haney. “I look forward to seeing what he can accomplish on behalf of the city.”

Jump was hired to the assistant foreman position in January of 2006. He came to Taylor Mill after spending over 20 years with Kenton County Fiscal Court, working at the golf course and in the public works department. Jump is an accomplished heavy equipment operator, as well as a skillful mechanic. He has proven to be someone who gets the job done.

Jump is married to Daphne, and they have four children and seven grandchildren.They live in Independence.

Although Jump has worked side by side with Roden for years, he said he will have to get used to going to commission meetings, as well as being in charge of the budget.

“I always worked with Marc on the budget, but I wasn’t the one who made the decisions,” he said. “Now I am. And I will have to get used to going to the meetings. Marc always did that too. But everything else will be seamless.”

Mayor Daniel Bell is happy with how things have turned out.

“The city of Taylor Mill is very pleased to promote Jerry Jump to the position of Director of Public Works and General Fernbach as our new Fire Chief,” he said. “General and Jerry are valued and skilled employees for Taylor Mill. The city strives to promote from within whenever possible and with General and Jerry’s promotion it was an easy decision.”