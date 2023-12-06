Hundreds of Northern Kentucky students participate in Manufacturing Month tours

Many Northern Kentucky manufacturers opened their doors to more than 500 students for Manufacturing Month in October.

Lorraine O’Moore, Director of Work-Based Learning at NaviGo Career & College Prep, works to get local students more familiar with the manufacturing industry and doubled the number of students who participated in tours this year compared to last year.

For 2023, O’Moore helped organize 22 tours, which included involvement from 20 businesses, as well as 16 schools from seven Northern Kentucky counties, including Boone, Kenton, and Campbell.

These tours gave students firsthand experience of what it is like to work in the manufacturing field, while also helping manufacturers develop strong partnerships and build robust talent pipelines within these schools.

“Manufacturing Day” was celebrated throughout the country.

As once example locally, Holcim Building Envelope hosted 22 eighth grade students from St. Paul Catholic School in Florence.

The students’ perceptions of the manufacturing industry changed after the tour. They viewed Holcim as a cleaner facility than they had previously envisioned, and more students said they would consider a career in manufacturing after the tour than before.

Gateway Community and Technical College also hosted 11 manufacturing companies and 141 students from nine high schools at their Boone and Urban Metro campuses.

Gateway helps students on the path to a manufacturing career through NKY FAME, an advanced manufacturing technician program run through Gateway.

Through this program, students attend Gateway for their education, but also spend time working for a manufacturing company and receive paid working experience.

“We’re excited about the success of Manufacturing Day, and it seems to just keep getting bigger and better each year,” said Sam Collier, Gateway’s Dean of Manufacturing & Transportation Technology.

“Our manufacturing industry plays a crucial role in the growth of our region. We see that it’s not only reshaping businesses but also creating a lot of opportunities within the local workforce. Hosting employers and students during manufacturing month here at Gateway is always a huge win. It gives students the opportunity to witness firsthand the impact and potential of the industry. By bridging the gap between education and industry, we can successfully prepare the next generation of manufacturing professionals.”

The advanced manufacturing workforce is expected to see nine percent employment growth between 2020-2025. Over the past three years, BE NKY Growth Partnership has announced more than 1,600 new jobs in this industry sector.

“Hiring continues to be a top challenge for NKY companies, including those in manufacturing,” said BE NKY Workforce Development Manager Kim Spreder. “It’s vitally important that young people are exposed to these future career opportunities.”

In her four years in her role, O’Moore said she has seen changes in attitudes at schools and within students, who are more open to opportunities outside of just getting a four-year college degree.



“I think the mentality is beginning to change because of exposure,” she said.