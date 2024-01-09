A reminder: BE NKY’s second Annual Forum to focus on NKY’s competitiveness, honor growth companies

BE NKY Growth Partnership’s second Annual Forum will focus on Northern Kentucky’s competitiveness and future strategies, featuring a keynote address by Economic Leadership Founder and Managing Partner Ted Abernathy.



The forum also includes recognition of our 2023 Growth Companies, those that located or expanded in Northern Kentucky.

“I’m so proud of all the hard work our team put in over the last year,” said BE NKY CEO Lee Crume. “Despite significant economic pressures, our team succeeded in securing thousands of new, well-paying jobs for our community. We are excited to bring industry leaders Ted Abernathy and Kat Saunders from Economic Leadership to Northern Kentucky to present an analysis of how Northern Kentucky stacks up competitively to other regions in the U.S.”

Abernathy will present their competitive analysis of the Northern Kentucky region, incorporating the results of interviews with our region’s significant employers in the advanced manufacturing, life sciences, IT, and supply chain management sectors.

They will also share best practices from leading communities throughout the United States that could be appropriate for use in Northern Kentucky, and a strategic action agenda to improve competitiveness and further diversify our region’s economy.

Abernathy will present initial findings at the forum and a full report will be released in the spring.

The Annual Forum will begin at 8 a.m. on Jan. 25 at Hotel Covington.

For more details and to register for the event, click here.