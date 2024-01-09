On heels of record-setting year for tourism, state releases 2024 Official Kentucky Visitor’s Guide

Staff report

The Kentucky Department of Tourism has released the 2024 Official Kentucky Visitor’s Guide, Team Kentucky’s official visitor’s guide for travel in the Commonwealth.



The 2024 Official Kentucky Visitor’s Guide serves as the state’s primary tourism advertising and promotional piece. Kentucky’s many outdoor experiences are front and center in the latest installment of the Commonwealth’s official travel guide.

“Kentucky’s tourism industry is experiencing a historic surge, with record-breaking economic impact in 2023,” said Gov. Beshear. “With so many new travelers visiting the commonwealth, the Official Visitor’s Guide will show them we have a little something for everyone – from horse country and outdoor adventure to history, arts, culture and our world-famous bourbon.”

Resources in the guide include everything needed to plan a trip in Kentucky, whether exploring regionally or by topic of interest. Readers can also find regional itineraries, travel tips and a variety of other helpful information when touring the Commonwealth.

From Kentucky’s legendary outdoor and natural wonders to its tradition of folk art and handicrafts, its musical heritage, rich culinary heritage and hospitality, the 2024 Visitor’s Guide welcomes everyone to explore the state naturally.

The guide also celebrates a year of milestones, including the 150th anniversary of the Kentucky Derby, the 100th anniversary of Kentucky State Parks and the 25th anniversary of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

“The 2024 Official Kentucky Visitor’s Guide provides excellent guidance for travelers, whether they are local, out-of-state or international,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Lindy Casebier. “2024 will be a banner year for tourism in the commonwealth, and we encourage everyone to pick up a guide to assist with their travel planning.”



Debuting with the release of the 2024 guide is Fireside Fortune, a new six-episode video series featuring an out-of-state family on an outdoor adventure in Kentucky. During each episode, the family is surprised to discover what activity they will be experiencing next. View the series using the QR code in the Kentucky Visitor’s Guide or at KentuckyTourism.com.

“After a record-setting year for Kentucky tourism, we are looking forward to an exciting 2024, filled with adventures and milestone anniversaries,” said Kentucky Department of Tourism Commissioner Mike Mangeot. “Our 2024 Visitor’s Guide is an excellent tool for planning your next trip to Kentucky, and we can’t wait for you to be inspired by the Fireside Fortune video series.”

New Official Visitor Guides are provided at no cost to visitors and are now available at Kentucky visitor centers across the state. An interactive, digital copy of the guide is also available on www.KentuckyTourism.com.

The Kentucky Department of Tourism is an agency within the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, which promotes the Commonwealth as a travel destination.

How the guide features Northern Kentucky. Just a sampling, see complete guide here.

Kentucky Department of Tourism