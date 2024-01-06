All “A” Classic: Holy Cross, NewCath girls win 9th Region semifinal games to create marquee matchup

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Two teams that have won 29 of the previous 33 9th Region All “A” Classic girls basketball tournaments will meet in this year’s championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Newport Central Catholic High School.

That’s when Holy Cross (10-4) and NewCath (9-3) will face off for the region title with the winner getting a berth in the Kentucky All “A” Classic small-school state tournament scheduled for Jan. 24-28 at Corbin Arena.

Both teams posted lopsided victories in the region semifinals on Friday. Holy Cross buried Beechwood, 51-9, and NewCath knocked off Ludlow, 81-44, to create their marquee matchup.

NewCath has won a total of 15 9th Region All “A” Classic region titles, one more than Holy Cross. They met in the region final nine previous times and NewCath won five of them. The last title game between the two teams was in 2021 when NewCath edged Holy Cross, 52-50.

Holy Cross was the region champion in 2022 and 2023. Last year, the Indians went on to win the All “A” Classic state tournament and they want to return to defend that title.

If NewCath wins the region final it would be considered an upset because Holy Cross was ranked No. 15 in a statewide poll of media members this week.

But the Thoroughbreds could be hard to handle on their home court where they made a season-high 11 3-point goals in the semifinal win over Ludlow.

The teams leaders in treys were freshman guard Brooklyn Cole with four and freshman forward Alaina Albrinck with three. The four players who made one trey each included junior guards Caroline Eaglin and Madison McFarland, who finished with 21 and 16 points.

The Thoroughbreds ended the second quarter with an 11-2 scoring spurt to take a 39-26 halftime lead. In the third quarter, they made five 3-point shots to fuel a 31-16 run that assured their victory. Ludlow’s leading scorers were sophomore guard Addy Garrett with 14 points and senior forward Ava Hoffmeister with 11.

Walton-Verona advanced to the 8th Region All “A” Classic girls championship game with a 69-28 win over Eminence on Friday. The Bearcats will play Gallatin County, a 62-32 winner over Williamstown, in the title game at 8 p.m. Saturday on their home court.

In the opening round of the 10th Region All “A” Classic on Friday, Nicholas County swept a double-header against Brossart by scores of 53-40 in the girls game and 57-43 in the boys game.

All “A” Classic region tournaments

9TH REGION GIRLS AT NEWPORT CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Saturday, Jan. 6

Championship game: Holy Cross vs. Newport Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION BOYS AT WALTON-VERONA

Saturday, Jan. 6

Championship game: Walton-Verona vs. Gallatin County, 5 p.m.

8TH REGION GIRLS AT WALTON-VERONA

Saturday, Jan. 6

Championship game: Walton-Verona vs. Gallatin County, 8 p.m.

10TH REGION BOYS AT NICHOLAS COUNTY

Saturday, Jan. 6

Robertson County vs. St. Patrick, 12:45 p.m.

Bracken County vs. Calvary Christian, 2:30 p.m.

Augusta vs. Paris, 6 p.m,

Monday, Jan. 8

Nicholas County vs. Robertson County-St. Patrick winner, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Bracken County-Calvary Christian winner vs. Augusta-Paris winner, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Championship game, 7:45 p.m.

9TH REGION BOYS AT BELLEVUE

Monday, Jan. 8

Ludlow vs. St. Henry, 6 p.m.

Bellevue vs. Dayton, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Holy Cross vs. Ludlow-St. Henry winner, 6 p.m.

Beechwood vs. Villa Madonna, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Newport Central Catholic vs. Bellevue-Dayton winner, 6 p.m.

Newport vs. Heritage, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Championship game, 7 p.m.