Plan 2045 is Boone County’s Comprehensive Plan which lays out the countywide plan for creations of a vibrant Boone County in the coming decades. While aiming to balance development and preservation needs for the cities of Florence, Union, and Walton, as well as the Boone County Fiscal Court, the Plan will articulate Land Use and other recommendations built from public engagement efforts.
Boone County Community members have the opportunity to comment on the Our Boone County 2045 Goals and Objectives through the online comment portal until January 15, 2024.
Please follow this link to review and comment on the Our Boone County 2045 Goals and Objectives.
It is important to the Boone County Planning Commission to hear citizen’s voices throughout the next year.
If you have any questions about the Our Boone County 2045 Goals and Objectives, please contact Jenna LeCount, Project Manager, at plancom@boonecountyky.org or (859) 334-2196.
Boone County Planning Commission seeks comment on comprehensive plan; portal open until Jan. 15
