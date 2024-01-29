Baker Hunt to offer new classes for spring session beginning March 25; register online starting Feb. 9

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center has announced new classes for the upcoming spring session, including wet felting, decorative egg painting, introduction to fine art markers, and more.

In addition, new themes in the center’s teaching kitchen also include hibachi at home, a Star Trek-inspired dinner, and new sushi classes.

Students can still expect to find traditional classes in mediums such as painting, ceramics, mosaics, stained glass, photography, and more. Baker Hunt offers multi-week classes, and one-time workshops for youth, adults, and intergenerational classes.

Art classes and cooking workshops will be live on the Baker Hunt website and available for registration, beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, February 9. The spring session begins on March 25.

Learn more and register at www.bakerhunt.org ,and sign up for the mailing list to receive updates on classes at www.bakerhunt.org/contact.

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center