When school’s out, Cincinnati Museum Center offers variety of camps for kids, including several sessions at NKU

When school is out, camps are in. It doesn’t look like it outside, but summer is fast approaching and a houseful of energized kids is coming with it. But don’t worry, Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC) has you covered.

CMC’s Museum Camps are the perfect cure for summertime boredom, blues and brain drain. Camps go on sale for CMC Members February 1 and for non-Members on February 15.

Cr(EAT)e Camper

With Camps available for grades K-6, there’s a Camp for every interest. Amusement Park Science, LEGO® Movie Magic, Awesome Animals and Paleontology Camps, to name just a few. Or maybe you have an aspiring painter at home ready to unleash their latest masterpiece at Little Artists Camp. Back again is Kitchen Science Camp, where Campers not only get to try their hand at basic culinary skills but also test their taste buds with their kitchen creations in the Cr(eat)e Culinary Studio featuring the Kroger Food Lab.

Plus, CMC is taking Camps offsite to the Cincinnati Observatory and the campus of Northern Kentucky University so there’s bound to be one to fit your interest, your schedule and your areas.

Museum Camps aren’t just a fun escape for kids, they’re a critical learning experience that builds on the lessons learned during the school year and pushes back on the brain drain of summer. Hands-on learning, experiments and museum exploration reenergize students worn out by textbooks and classrooms and excites them to revisit those concepts in the new school year. Plus, Campers reconnect with old friends, make new friends and fill your home with “I can’t wait to go back to Camp tomorrow.” instead of “I’m bored.”

Museum Camps 3

Each Camp at CMC includes time spent exploring museums and some Camps include OMNIMAX® films.

Camps run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with select four-day Camps due to holidays.

The first Camps start the week of May 28 and run through the week of August 5.

To view a complete listing of Museum Camps with more information and to register, visit cincymuseum.org/museum-camps. Members must have an active Membership at registration to receive Member pricing.

Offered at Northern Kentucky University

June 24-28 and July 15-19

STEM, Grades 1-2

Spend the week getting your hands dirty as we dive into some messy science. Explore the scientific method through unconventional ways as we combine science and creativity while experiencing the setting of a college campus. Spend the week at Northern Kentucky University and feel what it’s like to be a messy scientist! This week of camp is in collaboration with the Northern Kentucky University’s Center for Integrative Natural Science and Mathematics (CINSAM).

STEM, Grades 3-4

Investigate the 4 branches of STEM: science, technology, engineering, and math, through chemical reactions, robot coding and building challenges. Join us for a week at Northern Kentucky University and explore each branch of STEM and see how all of branches of STEM interlace in a fun-filled week for future scientists. This week of camp is in collaboration with the Northern Kentucky University’s Center for Integrative Natural Science and Mathematics (CINSAM).

