Biden, Ramaswamy, Haley file papers to appear on Kentucky primary ballot ahead of Friday deadline

By Tom Latek
Kentucky Today
Three more Presidential candidates have filed their papers at the Secretary of State’s office, so they can appear on the May 24, Primary election ballot in Kentucky, bringing the total to five, as the Friday filing deadline nears.
Democratic incumbent Joseph R. Biden filed on Tuesday, as he seeks a second term in office. In addition, the President was joined by Republican hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old business leader and author from of Ohio, whose campaign also filed on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, former South Carolina governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley had her campaign file candidacy papers.
Two other Republican Presidential candidates filed their papers to appear on Kentucky’s ballot last week.
The campaign of Ron DeSantis, 45, who currently serves as governor of Florida, was one of those who submitted their candidacy papers on Thursday.
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, 61, also had his campaign file candidacy papers on his behalf at the Secretary of State’s office in Frankfort on Thursday.
Those five are the only candidates thus far to file for President in Kentucky. The filing deadline for the May 21 primary election is Friday.