Children of military families invited to participate in Military Kids Day Feb. 27 at state Capitol

Military Kids Day, the annual event hosted at the Kentucky state Capitol, is scheduled for Tuesday, February 27. Lawmakers are encouraging military families and children in their districts to participate. Last year’s event was the most successful, as nearly 100 military kids from Kentucky and other states visited the Kentucky state Capitol campus.

Initiated by state Sen. Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon, at the request of a military family living in his district, Military Kids Day is an annual event that allows military children to participate in the legislative process. Hosted by the Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee (VMAPP), children are invited to take a Capitol tour, serve as a page for their respective legislators, participate in a Capitol scavenger hunt, and attend committee meetings related to military issues.

The Kentucky state House of Representatives will host this year’s Military Kids Day. State Rep. Walker Thomas, R-Hopkinsville, serves as chair of the House VMAPP Committee.

“It’s always an honor to be a part of this incredible day and to know we are providing a positive experience to a group of kids who deserve it and so much more for the sacrifice they also make in their parents’ service to our nation,” Thomas said. “The House VMAPP Committee will welcome them with open arms. I encourage participation and ask our friends in the press to please join and help us shine the spotlight on these military kids.”

“Military Kids Day keeps growing every year as more and more people learn about the opportunity to provide these great children with the attention they deserve,” Higdon said. “I owe a great debt of gratitude to the awesome staff we have at the Legislative Research Commission, my colleagues in the legislature, and everyone within the armed forces organization and the media who work hard to raise awareness and, most importantly, make this day special. I am eager to welcome military kids and their parents to the Kentucky state Capitol.”

Military Kids Day will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, February 27, at the Kentucky state Capitol. To participate, complete an online application form at legislature.ky.gov or by printing the the application.

Submit that application to Kentucky Senate Clerk Donna Holiday via email to Donna.Holiday@lrc.ky.gov by Monday, February 19.

Commonwealth of Kentucky Majority Caucus