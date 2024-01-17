Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to add seven new food and beverage concepts

Seven new food and beverage options are coming to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), which includes a mix of local, national, and boutique brands tailored to the unique needs of passengers.

The new concepts will be run and operated by SSP America and Tailwind Hospitality, Inc. Four are full-service restaurants and three are coffee/snack locations.

Two of the new locations are located in Concourse A, five are located in Concourse B.

The new restaurants are:

• Bengals Bar & Kitchen (replacing Outback in Concourse B, to be operated by SSP America): A contemporary sports bar which pays tribute to the city’s popular sports franchise—the Cincinnati Bengals. The food, beer, and cocktail menus are classic, yet carefully curated and thoughtfully executed to create a contemporary Cincinnati sports bar experience.

• Taste of Belgium (replacing The Local in Concourse A, to be operated by SSP America): Taste of Belgium offers a unique, Belgian-inspired culinary experience with a focus on locally sourced ingredients, featuring a diverse menu of Belgian and American fusion dishes and one of the largest selections of Belgian beers in the region.

• Carmella’s Modern Trattoria (replacing Hop & Cask in Concourse B, to be operated by SSP America): An engaging Italian trattoria concept specifically tailored and customized for the CVG traveler. The concept delivers a modern Italian, full-service bar and restaurant experience featuring a chef-driven menu and scratch-made dishes.

• Dunkin’ (replacing Starbucks in Concourse A and B, to be operated by SSP America): America runs on Dunkin’ and so will the CVG traveler with two new locations. Dunkin’ is America’s all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods, offering a range of high-quality coffees, espresso drinks, teas, frozen beverages, sandwiches, and baked goods.

• Tap & Pour Gastrobar (replacing Covington Crossing in Concourse B, to be operated by SSP America): A brand designed specifically for travelers and the airport environment, Tap & Pour offers something for everyone—hand-crafted drinks and hometown brews combined with freshly prepared dishes filled with local flavors in a warm and welcoming full-service setting.

• Sambazon (currently vacant space; last operation was Great American Bagel in Concourse B, to be operated by Tailwind Hospitality): A unique acai fruit bowl concept that passengers can have as a meal or a snack when traveling. Toppings include fresh fruit, granola, and a number of other items.

Many of the locations were scheduled to be redeveloped in 2020; however, those plans were put on hold due to the pandemic. The remodel and build out of the restaurants will take place over the coming months.

“Adding creative and new food and beverage options for travelers is critical to elevating the customer experience at CVG,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We look forward to working with SSP America and Tailwind Hospitality to roll out these concepts for our passengers.”

“The SSP America team values the enormous economic impact CVG has on the region as a direct result of strategic, long-term investment,” said Paul Loupakos, Senior Vice President of Airport Development and Retention, SSP America. “We’re focused on bringing a ‘taste of place’ to CVG and will be enthusiastic members of the airport community ready to deliver a terrific passenger experience given our focus on bringing travelers a true ‘taste of place.’

“Tailwind is proud to become a member of the CVG family. We are excited to bring a new concept to the airport and we look forward to many years of service in the community,” said Jeffrey Switzer, President and CEO, Tailwind Hospitality, Inc. “As Tailwind expands its footprint throughout the country, we bring innovative concepts and impeccable service.”

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport