Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky gets renewed $20k GCF grant to support behavioral health services

The Greater Cincinnati Foundation (GCF) recently renewed a $20,000 grant to Covington-based Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health (CHNK) to support expansion of mental health services for Kentuckians and residents of the tri-state area.

“We couldn’t be more thankful for GCF’s continued belief in our work to increase access to critical mental health services for children, teens, and families,” said Rick Wurth, Chief Executive Officer of CHNK. “Our team literally works around the clock to address the mental health crisis we’re facing as a country, state, and region. Ongoing support from organizations like GCF proves that we’re not alone in our commitment to creating better futures and easier paths to mental health.”

The renewal follows GCF’s $20,000 grant to CHNK in 2022 through the foundation’s Safety Net program, designed to “support, expand, or strengthen existing programs, enact capital improvements, launch a new program, or build organizational capacity.”

A portion of GCF’s previous funding to CHNK — which totals more than $100,000 since 2020 — enabled the nonprofit to expand its school-based day treatment programming, pairing intensive therapy with academic instruction for students struggling with aggression, impulse control, depression, or suicidal thoughts. As one of the most requested and rising-in-demand services in the region, CHNK’s school-based services help students overcome barriers to receiving treatment, such as scheduling and transportation challenges.

“This funding supports our entire continuum of care, including traditional individual therapy and our full range of intensive services, all of which play a vital role in reducing the risk of acute hospitalization or residential stays,” said Adam Roland, LCSW-S, MSSW, Vice President of Outpatient Services for CHNK. “From 2022 to 2023, we’ve increased outpatient services by 80% and expanded community partnerships to reach rural and underserved populations, including in Grant and Carroll counties. GCF’s renewal will ensure we’re able to continue improving access to critical mental health care.”

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, undiagnosed, untreated, or inadequately treated mental illness can significantly interfere with a student’s learning, growth, and development. And because one in six youth have a mental health condition but only half receive services, providing convenient, effective intervention and treatment during the school day is key to helping students who may otherwise lack access to care.

“We are excited to continue this partnership with CHNK,” said Adison Nelson, Director of Community Strategies at GCF. “As connected partners working towards the common goal of creating a more equitable and vibrant region, we are proud to support their work in improving mental health and well-being for their clients.”