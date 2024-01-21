Sec. of State Michael Adams reports increase in voter registration; Republicans lead in number of voters

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that voter registration continued to increase in the last month of the year, with 6,562 voters registering in December.

“Voter interest in this presidential election is strong,” said Adams. “It is critical that we keep early voting as an option and adequately provide election day voting locations, as we expect over 2 million Kentuckians will vote this November.”

In December, Kentucky saw 3,459 voters removed – 2,479 deceased voters, 502 felony convicts, 297 who moved out of state, 71 duplicate registrations, 55 who were adjudged mentally incompetent, and 55 who voluntarily de-registered.

Republican registrants account for 46 percent of the electorate, with 1,609,649 voters. Republican registration rose by 3,251 voters, a .20 percent increase.

Democratic registrants make up 44 percent of the electorate, with 1,523,414 voters. Democratic registration fell by 1,623 voters, a .11 percent decrease.

There are 358,196 voters registered Independent or under other political parties, 10 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration increased by 1,475 voters, a .41 percent increase.