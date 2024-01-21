Erlanger’s Kenton County Public Library to offer Job Fair and Career Services Jan. 25 with 40+ companies

The Erlanger Branch of the Kenton County Public Library is hosting a Job Fair on January 26: New Year, New Career Expo from 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Meet with a Career Coach to perfect your resume, elevator speech, and cover letter and then visit the employers.

The Fair will feature over 40 companies with hundreds of open positions. Free parking. Registration is not required, but you can register and share your resume with potential employers here.



In addition to the annual Job Fair, the Kenton County Public Library offers monthly Career and Job Services classes. These classes can be applied to the State’s work search requirements.

• The Kenton County Public Library has a robust program for job seekers and those in career transition. More than 500 people have landed jobs at companies including Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Fidelity Investments, Humana, Kroger, Proctor & Gamble, 80 Acres Farm, St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Great American, Western-Southern and hundreds more.

Examples of jobs secured include Director Human Resources (Skillcraft), Financial Analyst (Cincinnati Children’s Hospital), HR Senior Manager (CVG), Operations Manager (Amazon), CFO (PLANES), Director of Content Marketing (Brightview), Corporate Business Development (Spectrum).



• Natalie Ruppert, manager of Career and Job Services, and her team assist people with programs catered to their needs that help them put their best foot forward at no cost to the participant.



Check out these tips before heading to the job fair.

Employers include:

• Aimbridge Hospitality

• Arlinghaus Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

• Atlas Air

• Brighton Center

• CHFS Department for Community Based Services

• Citi Bank

• Close the Loop

• College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving

• Constellis

• Crown Staffing

• CVG Airport Authority

• Darling Ingredients

• FLORENCE ARMY CAREER CENTER

• Franchise Management LLC

• McDonald’s

• Freestore Foodbank

• Gusher Pumps

• HMSHost

• Hollywood Casino-Lawrenceburg

• Jostin Construction

• Kelly Services

• Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice

• Levi Strauss & Co.

• Life Learning Center

• Lowes XDT

• MAU at Robert Bosch

• McLane Company

• Medpace

• MidAmerica Safety Solutions

• Motus Freight

• Northern Kentucky Water District

• Northern KY Area Development District

• Perfetti van Melle

• Performance Foodservice Cincinnati

• Prospect Airport Services

• River Metals Recycling

• Southwest Airlines

• St. Elizabeth Healthcare

• St. Elizabeth Physicians

• Staffmark

• The Service Companies

• The Urology Group

• Trinseo LLC

• TSA

Visit kentonlibrary.org/careerandjobservices to learn more about the library’s Career and Job Services.

