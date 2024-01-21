Covington police, fire and Point/Arc kickball teams ready for second-game re-match Monday

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

It’s Round II. And there’s much at stake.

Some 12-to-15 clients from The Point/Arc will try to keep their kickball record unblemished when they face members of the Covington Police Department, Monday evening at 6 p.m. at Glen O Swing Elementary School (501 West 19th Street, Covington).

“We’re ready for a rematch,” said Covington Sgt. Rachel White. “We were pretty upset with the loss and embarrassed. So, this time we are bringing the Covington Fire Department as a backup. We’re ready for them. And we’re going to win.”

Pretty strong words from the Sgt. who doubles as coach – since her squad got drubbed 51-8 in their last meeting in July at the Griffin Elite Sports and Wellness Complex in Erlanger.

It wasn’t pretty at all.

To be fair, The Point/Arc – under the leadership of Activities Director Regina Watts, has an entire season to practice – and it certainly showed in their first meeting with Covington’s Big Blue.

“Our kids loved the first match, and we’re really looking forward to this one,” Watts said. “We hope we don’t make the police and fire departments cry this time.”

The first meeting proved to be an evening where friends as well as parents could see the actual mission of The Point/Arc at work. To give everyone – and anyone – regardless of their intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability —the ability to achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially, and vocationally.

And it was a plus for the Covington Police Department as well.

“We’re always trying to build relationships with the Covington Police and FOP as well as the community,” said White, a five-and-a-half-year member of the Covington unit, who serves as the Community Liaison, as well as kickball coach.

“We’re here to do more than police work.”

Glen O Swing Elementary School certainly is a far cry from Allegiant Stadium – the site of this year’s Super Bowl.

But don’t dare tell the clients of The Point/Arc that – they won’t believe it.