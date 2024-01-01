Constitutional officers to take oaths of office today, with public swearing-in ceremonies Tuesday

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

While Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman were sworn into office on Dec. 12, the remaining five Constitutional officers, all Republicans, will take their oaths on Jan. 1, with a public ceremony the following day.

Treasurer Mark Metcalf, Auditor of Public Accounts Allison Ball, Commissioner of Agriculture Jonathan Shell, Secretary of State Michael Adams and Attorney General Russell Coleman will participate in a public swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. (ET), in the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda.

Each of the five will deliver their inaugural speeches, the event will also feature special remarks by Speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives David Osborne, R-Prospect, and Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester.

Metcalf and Shell have announced that since they will make history for Garrard County when they assume their roles as statewide Constitutional officers, their Jan. 1 swearing in will take place jointly in the Garrard County Courthouse Fiscal Courtroom, on the Public Square in Lancaster, at 11 a.m. (ET).

On Friday, Shell announced some of his appointments to top leadership within the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

• Warren Beeler has been appointed Deputy Agriculture Commissioner.

• Jay Hall, Executive Director of Marketing.

• Dana Feldman, Executive Director of the Office of Consumer and Environmental Protection.

• Lee McIntosh, Executive Director of the Office of Administrative Services.