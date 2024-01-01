NKY Health Department cites annual report, brief samples of accomplishments, continuing services

The start of a New Year is a good time to look back and reflect on the year that was. the NKY Health Department shared its most recent Annual Report, which highlights some of the remarkable work the staff does on a daily basis.

Here’s a brief sampling of what’s inside:

• 8,689 patients seen at our four health centers

• 11,767 individuals assisted through the WIC program

• 747 cancer screenings given

• 1,300 food establishments inspected

• 628 temporary food booths inspected

• 7,865 fentanyl test strips distributed

• 2,584 HIV and Hepatitis C tests given

• 476 HIV clients served with case management

• 5,806 people trained to administer naloxone

See the full report here, as the Health Department looks forward to doing even more in 2024.