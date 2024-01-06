Filing deadline passes: Here’s who wants to serve in the state legislature from Northern Kentucky

By Jack Brammer
NKyTribune reporter
The field is set for this year’s state legislative races as Northern Kentucky prepares to say adieu to two powerful state senators. Friday was the filing deadline for candidates in this year’s races.
Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer of Georgetown, whose district covers part of Kenton County, and Sen. John Schickel of Burlington, whose district includes part of Boone County, have decided not to seek re-election and will leave the legislature at the end of this year.
A half of the Senate’s 38 districts are up for election this year – those in odd-numbered districts. Senators serve four-year terms.
All 100 House seats are up for election this year. Ten of them affect at least one of Northern Kentucky’s three big counties of Kenton, Campbell and Boone. House members serve two-year terms.
Kenton County Democratic Party Chair Danielle Bell said in a release Friday that the party has fielded candidates in four House races.
She said Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s strong showing in Northern Kentucky in November “sent a clear message that voters are sick and tired of divisive culture war politics and ready for representation that works for all of the people and not just their own special interests.
“I’m proud of our outstanding team of candidates for stepping up to run and their strong commitment to improving the lives of all Kentuckians. Democrats across Kenton County are ready to get to work pushing away division and electing representatives who will work alongside Gov. Beshear to secure a brighter future for all the people of the Commonwealth and move Kentucky forward, together.”
The state Senate and House will remain in control of Republicans despite what happens in this year’s elections. The Senate now has 31 Republicans and seven Democrats, the House 80 Republicans and 20 Democrats. Democrats failed to field candidates in several of this year’s races.
The state’s primary election will be held May 21 to select party nominees for the Nov. 5 general election.
Kentucky’s ballot this year also will include candidates for president, U.S. House and state Supreme Court.
Here’s a closer at the state legislative races this year in Northern Kentucky. (Information about several candidates running from Northern Kentucky was not immediately available for this story. The NKyTribune will have more details closer to the primary election.)
KENTUCKY SENATE
11th District (Part of Boone County)
With Schickel’s retirement, this is an open seat. Republican state Rep. Steve Rawlings of Burlington – decided to run for it, along with Republican Duane Froelicher of Florence.
Rawlings is an attorney who is serving as a member in the Kentucky House of Representatives from the 66th District. Elected in November 2022, he assumed office on Jan.1, 2023. His current term ends on Jan. 1, 2025. Thiis district comprises the northern part of Boone County.
17th District (Part of Fayette County, Grant, part of Kenton County and Scott County)
Thayer is not running again for private reasons. Three candidates are running to try to replace him.
Republicans Matt Nunn of Sadieville and Julia Jaddock are competing against each other. Democrat Kiana Fields of Georgetown also filed.
Nunn operates a small business in Scott County. He also is vice president of enterprise risk management for Toyota Tsusho America. He retired in December 2021 from the Kentucky Army National Guard after 20 years of service. After attaining the rank of sergeant, Nunn attended Officer Candidate School and became a Commissioned Officer. He said he believes his conservative principles will guide him to represent the people of the district and the state.
Jaddock has a small business in Scott County.
23rd District — (Part of Kenton)
Incumbent Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ryland Heights, is chair of the Senate budget committee.
He is being challenged by Democrat Jennifer Sierra of Covington. She is an artist, author and small business owner. She has been a longtime advocate for women’s healthcare and survivors of domestic violence. She takes issue with McDaniel’s support of Kentucky’s abortion ban that does not include exceptions for rape and incest victims.” She notes that this is the first election for Senate District 23 since legislative district lines were redrawn after the 2020 census and that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear won the district by 10 points in the 2023 general election.
KENTUCKY HOUSE
60th District –Boone (Part)
Republican incumbent Marianne Proctor of Union has two Republican opponents – Darren Nichols of Union and Christopher Pavese of Union. Deborah Ison Flowers of Union filed as a Democrat.
61st District—Boone (Part), Gallatin, Grant, Kenton (Part)
Republican incumbent Savannah Maddox of Dry Ridge has no opposition.
63rd District – Boone (Part), Kenton (Part)
Republican incumbent Kim Banta of Ft. Mitchell has no opposition.
64th District – Kenton (Part)
Challenging Republican incumbent Kimberly Poore Moser of Taylor Mill are Democrat Heather Crabbe of Covington and Republican Karen Campbell of Independence, a Realtor.
Crabbe is an attorney and formerly served as an assistant dean at Northern Kentucky University. She has served as a mentor for the War Memorial Boys and Girls Club in Bowling Green, and as a Big Sister through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program of Greater Cincinnati. She was also the attorney member for the Protection and Advocacy for Individuals with Mental Illness (PAIMI) Council Advisory Board and currently serves as a member of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence.
65th District – Kenton (Part)
Republican incumbent Stephanie Ann Dietz of Edgewood drew one Democratic opponent, Aaron Currin of Ft. Wright.
Currin is a local trial attorney and educator who served as a public defender for 17 years.
66th District – Boone (Part)
Republican incumbent Steve Rawlings did not file to keep this seat, instead casting his name for a state Senate seat.
Three people have filed for the open House seat: Democrat Peggy Houston-Nienaber of Union, Republican C. Edward Massey of Hebron, and Republican T.J. Roberts of Burlington.
Massey lost the seat two years ago to Rawlings.
Roberts sued Gov. Andy Beshear for closing businesses and churches during the COVID-19 pandemic.
67th District—Campbell (Part)
Democratic incumbent Rachel Roberts did not seek re-election.
Seeking the seat are Democrat Matthew Lehman of Newport and three Republicans — Terry W. Hatton of Bellevue, Jerry C. Gearding of Wilder and Brian K. Ormes of Sulfate.
Lehman ran for the U.S. House two years ago, losing to GOP incumbent Thomas Massie.
(Note: Republican Thomas Massie drew opposition Friday from retired Walton attorney Eric Deters, a Republican.)
68th District – Campbell (Part)
Republican incumbent Mike Clines of Alexandra faces Democrat K. Brandon Long of Fort Thomas, an educator, in November.
69th District – Boone (Part); Kenton (Part)
Republican incumbent Steven Doan of Erlanger will take on Diane Brown of Erlanger in the primary. The winner faces Democrat Wilanne Stangel of Erlanger in the general election.
Stangel is a lifelong Erlanger resident and holds a Master’s Degree in Library Media Education. She worked for 18 years in both public and private school settings. She is a long-time advocate for public education, affordable health care, and working families.
Kenton County Democratic Chair Bell said this district is considered a top pick-up opportunity in Kenton County.
“There has been considerable Republican infighting in recent years after partisan gerrymandering left the district vulnerable to a strong primary challenge from party extremists,” she said. “In 2022, the long-time Republican incumbent was defeated by a right-wing challenger. Gov. Beshear won House District 69 by 7 points. The current Republican incumbent faces a tough primary fight.”
78th District – Boone (Part); Campbell (Part); Kenton (Part); and Pendleton
Republican incumbent Mark Hart of Falmouth is unopposed.