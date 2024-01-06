On the ballot for Kenton County; no primary for Cov Mayor, Circuit Clerk or Commonwealth Attorney

Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe reports the results for primary candidates in Kenton County as deadline for filing ended Friday. The primary election is May 21.
There will not be a primary for City of Covington Mayor, Circuit Clerk, or Commonwealth Attorney.
The City of Covington did have enough candidates to have a primary. Drawing for ballot position will be on Thursday, January 11 at 2 p.m. in the Kenton County Clerk’s Voter Office.
The City of Erlanger did not have enough candidates to have a primary. The ballot draw for these positions will be done before the General Election.
This listing does not contain any candidates for the state races, but you can see them here.
Circuit Clerk
John C. Middleton
Commonwealth’s Attorney, 16th Judicial Circuit
Rob Sanders
Mayor City of Covington
Ron Washington
(Current Mayor Joseph Meyer announced he wouldn’t be seeking re-election)
City Commissioners City of Covington (Vote for 4)
Morgan Davenport
Bill Wells
Tim Downing
Devin Kroner
Bradie Bowen
Aaron Wolpert
James Toebbe
Shannon C. Smith
Tom Acri
Cari McMurtry Garriga
City Council City of Erlanger (Vote for 9)
Diana Niceley
Tyson Hermes
Victoria Kyle
Rebecca Reckers
Jennifer Jasper-Lucas
Michele Fields
Thomas Cahill
Gary Meyer
Don Skidmore
Renee Skidmore
Frank A. Wichmann
Christopher Farmer
Nicholas Eads
Renee Wilson
Aaron Arlinghaus