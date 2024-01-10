First bill passed in legislative session is Sen. Gex Williams’ landowner sport hunting and fishing rights

The Senate has passed its first bill of the 2024 Regular Session.

Senate Bill (SB) 5, sponsored by Senator Gex “Jay” Williams, R-Verona, makes a small but impactful adjustment to Kentucky’s hunting and fishing regulations. Recognized as a 2024 legislative priority, SB 5 addresses a specific public concern and eliminates the five-acre ownership requirement for residential landowners seeking exemptions from sport hunting and sport fishing license requirements.

SB 5 contains an emergency clause, ensuring immediate implementation upon final approval. This provision maintains farmland hunting and fishing exemptions, irrespective of size. SB 5 successfully cleared the Senate Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Energy last week.

Senator Williams expressed his satisfaction with the smooth progress of SB 5.

“I am pleased that all of my colleagues in the Senate recognize the importance of this issue as SB 5 progresses at this early stage of the session,” Williams said. “Instead of aiming for sweeping changes, this bill rectifies legal misunderstandings to enhance the clarity and fairness of our hunting and fishing regulations. I eagerly anticipate ongoing discussions and progress on this issue as it proceeds to the House of Representatives.”



SB 5 passed the Senate unanimously with bipartisan support and now advances to the House for consideration.

Stay updated on the 2024 Regular Session at www.KET.org/legislature. For comprehensive information on bills, committees, and legislative activities, visit www.Legislature.ky.gov.