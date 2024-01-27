The Enzweiler Building Institute will be holding its first introductory weekend for Covington Academy for Heritage Trades for 2024. The session will begin Saturday, February 3 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Covington location of Enzweiler Building Institute at 3923 Winston Avenue, Covington. It will include sessions at the Academy’s real-life lab at an historic home at 1515 Madison Avenue, Covington.

The weekend will conclude with a session from noon-4 p.m. on Sunday, February 4.

To sign up please visit https://heritagetradesacademy.com/ and click on “Apply Now” or call the Institute’s main office at 859-331-9500 at the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky.

Introductory sessions are mandatory for those wishing to join the Academy. After attending the introductory sessions attendees can sign up for sessions including the following:

Interior Masonry and Plastering March 4 – April 25

Exterior Carpentry and Porch Repair May 6 – May 31

Box Gutters and Windows TBD (late spring/early summer)

“This is an exciting stage for those joining the ranks of the Academy,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky and president of the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades.

“We are enthusiastic to welcome new students into the program who will learn a unique skill in historic preservation. For those looking to make this a profession they can expect to earn nine percent more than other trade professionals with like skills just by working in historic renovation. No matter whether you are joining us to learn to care for your own historic home or to become the next generation of historic preservation professional you will be entering the Academy at an unprecedented time as we embark on the work to restore the historic home at 1515 Madison Avenue. Months have been spent stabilizing the home, readying the site for work and engaging partners in the engineering community. We are now poised to begin the real work of bringing this home back to its original glory. There is no better time to join the Academy than now as we begin with the beginning.”

The Covington Academy of Heritage Trades was born of a partnership between the City of Covington, Kentucky, the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky, and the Enzweiler Building Institute.

Now its own independent non-profit education foundation the Academy operates to create pathways for future skilled trades professionals who wish to select the historic renovation trades their career while simultaneously offering skilled training to owners and aficionados of historic homes in the region.

The “home base” of the Academy is the Enzweiler Building Institute at 3923 Winston Avenue, Covington.

Its first project and real-life learning lab is at 1515 Madison Avenue, former site of the Colonial Inn. Over the coming years the Academy will renovate the home to it original format as its first project in what is hoped to be one of many in the years to come.