Former Kentucky EWD Cabinet Secretary Derrick Ramsey to lead strategic partnerships at KCTCS

Derrick K. Ramsey, former secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet and the state’s Labor Cabinet, has joined the Kentucky Community and Technical College System as special assistant to the president for strategic partnerships.

“Derrick’s extensive knowledge, experiences and relationships will be a tremendous boost to our efforts to partner with more businesses and industries to solve workforce shortages, meet employers’ training needs and create more opportunity for Kentuckians and our state’s workforce,” said KCTCS President Ryan Quarles. “We are thrilled to have him on our team.”

In his new role, Ramsey will serve as a liaison to business, industry and nonprofit partners that are interested in developing programs at KCTCS. He will also work with employers as they engage with veterans and the military branch, as well as employers utilizing second-chance programs.

“This is an incredible opportunity to develop impactful partnerships across our state and to see this opportunity through,” said Ramsey. “While there will be challenges, there will also be joys. I am delighted that President Quarles has given me this opportunity to be a part of creating a robust workforce and competitive economy for Kentucky.”

Until recently, Ramsey served as senior fellow for the Urban Institute, a think tank focused on bringing apprenticeship programs to the inner cities. From 2020-2021, he was a senior fellow at KCTCS and led projects for the president and chancellor. He also served on the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees from 2018-2023.

While in state government, Ramsey was secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet from 2018-2019 and secretary of the Labor Cabinet from 2015-2018. He also served as deputy secretary for the Kentucky Commerce Cabinet from 2003-2007.

Ramsey is also well known for playing football at the University of Kentucky and then turning pro in the NFL, where he played from 1978-1987.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky and a master’s degree in sports administration from Eastern Kentucky University.

