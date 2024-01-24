High school students encouraged to apply for KDE’s 2024-2025 Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council

Applications are now available for positions on the 2024-2025 Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council (CSAC), a group that provides input to the commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE).

During the school year, the group meets monthly with the commissioner and KDE staff to discuss how decisions made at the state level are affecting students throughout Kentucky.

“This advisory council offers valuable feedback to our agency and allows us to hear directly from students across the Commonwealth,” said Robin Fields Kinney, KDE interim commissioner of education. “I encourage interested students to share their perspectives and apply for a position on the council.”

Past council projects and recommendations have focused on issues related to student voice in education decision-making, school safety and mental health.

KDE is seeking students with innovative ideas and thoughtful insight into how schools and student achievement can be improved. KDE strives to ensure the students appointed to the council represent a diverse range of academic, geographic, demographic and school-size variables.

The appointment to the council is for one service year, renewable for consecutive appointments if the student meets eligibility requirements. Positions are open to students currently in grades 9, 10 or 11 at Kentucky public high schools.

Students selected to serve on the council represent each of Kentucky’s Supreme Court districts, and the council includes at least one student from the Kentucky School for the Blind and the Kentucky School for the Deaf. The council also includes at least one student who is enrolled in a career and technical education pathway. Additional details are available on the CSAC website.

A committee appointed by KDE will review and score all applications. Top-scoring applicants will be invited to virtual interviews in April. Appointments will be determined by how well applicants communicate their ideas and goals.

Applications for the 2024-2025 advisory council must be submitted online by March 1 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Applicants are encouraged to review required materials and additional information on the 2024-2025 Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council Application Guide before starting the application.

Email awards@education.ky.gov with any questions.

Kentucky Department of Education