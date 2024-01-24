Mike Tussey: Baseball and a microphone equals a legend — Waite Hoyt

Every January amid the freezing temperatures with rain, ice and snow, I usually begin thinking about our National Pastime – baseball. For instance, I know that the Reds’ pitchers and catchers will report for Spring Training in Goodyear Arizona February 13-15. I am aware as well, that all 30 MLB teams report for Spring Training February 22. My calendar is circled on February 24 because that’s the day the Reds will begin competition, meeting their Ohio rivals from Cleveland at 3:05 p.m.

I was a kid growing in the 1940’s when the coming of Little league was not even a thought. My most prized possession was a wooden bat given to me by Eddie Hock of the Ashland Colonels. Wherever I went, so did my bat.

Once upon a time in 1947 I was at my barbershop waiting in line for a haircut. On the radio were the Cincinnati Reds and an announcer who caught my attention with his descriptions of the game. That Reds’ announcer was Waite Hoyt. As Waite described the game, the barbers and the customers listened intently. That day was the first time I ever heard Waite’s voice and the way he described the game. From that day forward, whenever I could, I listened to the Reds and became a huge fan. My favorite place to listen was on our huge front porch during the summer months with a pitcher of lemonade and hot donuts.

When Waite Hoyt called the games, he kept me glued to my chair because I didn’t want to miss his home run calls when he would exclaim:

“There’s a long high drive to left center field, going, going, gone into Burgerville!!”

I never made it to the Home of the Reds – Crosley Field until 1952 when my dad and I caught the C&O railroad excursion to Cincinnati. When we arrived at Crosley Field and were going to our seats, I saw the greenest grass on planet earth, the smell of hot dogs, and the famous sundeck in right field. But, as soon as we got seated, my eyes began searching for Waite Hoyt. There he was sitting by a small window in the radio booth. I had instant remorse for not bringing binoculars However, I DID see him and that was exciting enough for me.

From time to time, I learned a lot about Waite when rain would interrupt a game. He would begin talking about his days with the Yankees and playing with Babe Ruth and Lou Gehring. Even then, I was glued to my radio listening intently to whatever Waite was remembering.

Today, compliments of my good friend – Howard Humphreys of Austin, Texas, who sent me two treasured CD’s of Waite’s “rain out” broadcasts that I can listen to Waite anytime and I still do. Some would say, fans on a cloudy day would hope for rain in Cincinnati in order to give Waite an opportunity to tell the incredible stories of his fantastic career.

Stories such as the time back in the early 1920’s at the Polo Grounds when the Yankees were playing the A’s and Waite had a chance to win his 20th game for the first time in his career. It was the 7th inning, Yankees already had won the pennant and up 7-0 and Waite thinking he had #20 for sure along with a shutout. Then Yankee manager, Miller Huggins made a pitching change to bring Babe Ruth in to pitch from the outfield. Ruth had pitched in his career, but not that season. Waite’s feeling was that Huggins wanted Ruth to pitch simply as a novelty for the fans to see. Ruth had a terrible day on the mound that day giving up 7 runs to make it a 7-7 game.

Waite was upset because he would have to wait a few years until 1927 when he would finally win his 20th game for the first time in his career. Ruth came to bat in the 9th inning and slammed his 2nd homer of the game – and the Yankees won it 8-7. The press loved Ruth’s homer and called him the hero of the game completely ignoring Waite’s 7 shutout innings before Huggins pulled him so the fans could watch Ruth pitch.

The story seems a little boring, but listening to Waite describe it all on a raining day, you never left your radio for fear of missing Waite’s legendary stories of the game.

Waite Hoyt’s baseball career began when he was signed at only 15 years old by the New York Giants. Instantly, he attained a nickname right off the bat, being called – “Schoolboy.” Waite’s major league baseball career spanned 20 seasons from 1918-1938 with 7 different teams. Over his long career he finished with 237 wins and 182 losses with an ERA of 3.59 and 1206 strikeouts. His 2 best seasons were in 1927, Waite was 22-7 with an ERA of 2.63 followed in 1928 – when he finished 23-7 with an ERA of 3.36.

Many never knew that Waite in the off seasons worked as a funeral director, but when the news got out he indeed had a new nickname- “The Merry Mortician.”

He also began appearing in vaudeville with well know stars such as Jack Benny, George Burns and Jimmy Durante. Waite even found a way to keep in shape during the off seasons by playing semi-pro basketball. After retiring from baseball in 1938, he went into broadcasting when the Dodgers’ radio voice Red Barber hired him as a color commentator in 1940.

After two seasons, opportunity came knocking in 1942 and Waite became the Voice of the Reds – a position he held for 24 seasons.

By 1953, Waite’s talents behind the microphone earned him play-by-play duties for the All Star Game and again in 1960. He also called the 1961 World Series for NBC when the Reds made the Big Show.

Waite retired from full-time broadcasting in 1965, but he later made appearances on radio and television which included being the color commentator for the Reds telecasts in 1972.

Next time you take a seat at Great American Ball Park to see the Reds, take a moment and look around the spacious ball park.

Be sure and turn your eyes to the radio broadcast booth and you will see where the Reds honored Waite, Marty Brennaman, and Joe Nuxhall with replica microphones. The microphones were placed under the windows of the radio booth, June 10, 2007.

Waite was elected to Baseball’s Hall of Fame in 1969.

Sadly, Baseball lost a revered legend when Waite Hoyt passed away August 25, 1984 at the age of 84. One thing for sure, we will never forget the man that made rain and baseball a very special day. Rest in Peace Waite. We miss you.

He is interred in Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati.

