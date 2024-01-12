Four NKY locations among 11 across Commonwealth added to National Historic Register in 2023

The Kentucky Heritage Council announced that nine individual properties and two historic districts in Kentucky were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2023.

Kentucky ranks sixth nationally for number of historic properties listed on the register, with nearly 3,500 listings.

The properties added in 2023 include:

• Fort Thomas Women’s Club (Campbell County) – March 2023 • Elmendorf (Fayette County) – March 2023 • Manchester Historic District (Clay County) – April 2023 • Holiday Inn of Bardstown (Nelson County) – May 2023 • Norton Center for the Arts (Boyle County) – October 2023 • Terrace Gardens (Campbell County) – October 2023 • East Smoketown District (Jefferson County) – November 2023 • Magnus Metal Company Building (Kenton County) – November 2023 • Millville General Store (Woodford County) – November 2023 • James Dinsmore House, Boundary Increase (Boone County) – November 2023 • Pin Oak Site (Pulaski County) – November 2023

Administered by the National Parks Service, the National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the Nation’s historic places worthy of preservation. Properties can qualify for the National Register if they are 50 years old, physically intact and have historic significance.

“We’ve entered an exciting time in this program. Decades ago, preservationists focused on the oldest buildings. Now, with so many buildings erected in the 1960s and 1970s coming of age, the National Register is helping the Commonwealth decide which part of this built past is meaningful to us today—which buildings best convey the truths about Kentucky,” said National Register Coordinator Marty Perry, who has overseen Kentucky’s National Register program since 1988, except for a brief retirement.

Listing of a property in the National Register places no obligation or restriction on a private owner using private resources to maintain or alter the property.

For information or to read the nominations, visit www.heritage.ky.gov.

Kentucky Heritage Council