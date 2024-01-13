High winds, cold temps pose travel concerns across the state into early next week; be alert, slow down

Kentuckians are advised to drive with caution as forecasted high winds could pose travel hazards. Rain, possible snow, and an expected drop in temperatures could impact travel conditions this weekend into early next week.

Kentuckians are urged to stay weather alert and secure loose items on vehicles. State highway crews are prepared to respond as needed to help clear blocked roads of debris due to fallen trees and to address hazardous road conditions brought on by wintry weather.

“To keep ourselves and our communities safe, we must take proactive steps. This includes securing our homes, by cleaning up loose items and securing outdoor items. When driving, be mindful of the hazards of high winds and if possible, stay indoors,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has advised that multiple strong storm systems will sweep across Kentucky beginning today and continuing through the weekend, bringing expected sub-zero temperatures next week. Today, high winds are expected with speeds that could be as high as 60 mph in some areas.

Motorists in high-profile vehicles like SUVs, trucks, vans, and towing trailers are more likely to be moved by strong gusts of winds and are advised to take extra caution by slowing down and keeping both hands on the steering wheel.

Portions of Southwest Kentucky are expected to receive 1 to 2 inches, which could lead to some flooding issues, and pooling on roadways is possible in certain areas.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews are on high alert – more than 2,000 statewide snowfighters and support staff have completed readiness checks, training, and equipment maintenance to respond when the weather takes a turn. More than 1,400 state-owned and contracted plow trucks standby for deployment before, during, and after winter weather events on Kentucky’s 28,000 miles of state-maintained roadways.

To further relief efforts, Transportation Sec. Gray signed an official order Friday morning to allow for the fastest response time from carriers delivering supplies to affected any areas.

“Lingering cold temperatures can cause moisture on the roads to freeze and remain frozen,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Drivers are urged to take it slow on the roads and remember that bridges freeze before roadways. Be sure to keep an emergency car kit so you can stay warm should the unexpected occur while we have extreme cold temps.”

Check the goky.ky.gov map for traffic conditions before you travel. The map also offers access to select traffic cameras on interstates and parkways.

To follow live updates for watches, warnings, or advisories for Kentucky, please visit alerts.weather.gov.

Tips for driving during strong winds:

• Keep both hands on the steering wheel

• Slow down

• Maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, especially high-profile vehicles such as semi-trucks or campers that could be pushed out of their lane by winds

• Watch for flying debris that may blow into the roadway

• If winds are too severe to drive safely, pull onto the shoulder away from trees or other tall objects that could fall, turn on your hazard lights and wait until conditions improve

What to do if you see a downed power line:

• Report it to your local utility company

• Do not try to clear it yourself

• Stay clear and avoid anything touching downed lines, including vehicles or tree branches.

See the National Weather report here.

