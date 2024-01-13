Salvation Army Eastern Territory announces new Divisional Leaders, Majors Scott and Susan Kelly

The Salvation Army Eastern Territory announces the appointment of Majors Scott and Susan Kelly as the new Divisional Leaders for the SWONEKY Division, headquartered at 114 East Central Parkway. With a distinguished service record spanning 34 years, the Kellys bring a wealth of experience and dedication to their new roles.

Majors Scott and Susan Kelly began their ministry as Corps Officers in Piqua, Ohio, and have since served in various capacities across the United States. Their journey has taken them to Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York City, northern Ohio, and upstate New York. They have held positions as Corps Officers, Divisional Youth & Candidates’ Secretaries, and Area Coordinators. Major Scott Kelly has served as the Director of Social Services in New York City and the General Secretary in two divisions, while Major Sue Kelly has been the Assistant Program Secretary in New York City and the Program Secretary in two divisions.

The Kellys are parents to three young adult children: a daughter who is an English teacher residing in Australia, her twin brother based in Hartford, CT, and their youngest daughter, who is pursuing a master’s degree in psychology and working at Disney World. In their personal time, Major Scott Kelly is an avid runner, having completed 26 marathons along with numerous other races. Major Susan Kelly enjoys hiking, nature, and cherishing moments with friends and family.

As they enter their new roles, Majors Scott and Susan Kelly are committed to continuing the legacy of service and community engagement that defines The Salvation Army. They bring a unique blend of leadership, compassion, and experience to their appointment.



“We are excited and honored to lead the SWONEKY Division of The Salvation Army,” said Major Scott Kelly. “Our journey has been filled with diverse experiences, and we look forward to applying our knowledge and passion to support and uplift the communities in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.”



With their leadership, the Southwest Ohio Northeast Kentucky Division will strengthen its efforts in serving communities and advancing the mission of The Salvation Army.