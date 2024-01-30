Houchens Insurance donates $1M to St. E. to support community wellbeing, strategic healthcare

Houchens Insurance Group has donated $1 million to St. Elizabeth Healthcare to help promote community well being and vital healthcare initiatives. While Houchens Insurance Group has consistently supported the St. Elizabeth Foundation throughout the years, this $1 million donation marks the company’s first donation of such magnitude. It will be split equally between the Edgewood Cancer Center and the Florence Wormald Heart & Vascular Institute (HVI), amplifying the impact across two crucial areas of healthcare.

“We are avid supporters of St. Elizabeth Healthcare and the invaluable service it provides to the community,” said Bill Holocher, Executive Vice President at Houchens Insurance Group. “The passion of St. Elizabeth associates is undeniable, and it’s important to note that good culture starts at the top. The leadership team has done an amazing job fostering a positive work environment and positioning St. Elizabeth as leaders in regional care. We are happy to contribute to funding additional opportunities for St. Elizabeth.”

“We appreciate this generous donation and anticipate using the funds to support programs and initiatives for our patients,” said Garren Colvin, CEO at St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “We strive to deliver top-notch care every day, and support from organizations like Houchens Insurance Group helps us to continue our Vision to lead the communities we serve to be among the healthiest in the nation.”

At St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s Annual State of the System Address on Jan. 26, a check was presented by Andy Barker, CEO; Bill Holocher, Executive Vice President; Chad Bilz, Executive Vice President, Commercial Lines; and Paul Brophy, Director of Growth, representing Houchens Insurance Group.

“We are thrilled to provide this donation to St. Elizabeth and support the Northern Kentucky community,” said Barker. “From prevention to diagnosis to treatment, we hope to make a positive impact on people in Northern Kentucky who are touched by cancer or heart disease and their families.”

St. Elizabeth Healthcare