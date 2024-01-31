Internationally renowned Austrian harpist Elisabeth Plank coming to NKU for concert

Harpist Elisabeth Plank is coming to Northern Kentucky all the way from Austria to perform at Northern Kentucky University on Saturday, March 30 at 7 p.m.

Co-sponsored by Northern Kentucky University School of the Arts (SOTA), the Cincinnati Chapter of the American Harp Society, the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM), and the School for Creative and Performing Arts (SCPA), the recital will take place at Greaves Concert Hall, Northern Kentucky University, 141 Fine Arts Building, 100 Louie B Nunn Drive, Highland Heights.

Tickets may be purchased through the NKU School of the Arts (SOTA) box office, which may be reached by email at boxoffice@nku.edu or by phone at 859-572-5464. Ticket prices are $7 for adults; $5for Seniors over 60 year of age, and free for students. In addition to her recital at NKU, Plank will host several masterclass experiences at both CCM and SCPA.

The Austrian harpist has established herself as an internationally sought-after soloist and ambassador for her instrument. She was described as “an exceptional player, great command of her instrument, so much character and color in her playing” by BBC Radio, Scotland. It is Plank’s ambition to redefine the harp’s repertoire, by performing and recording newly rediscovered pieces from the past, documented by many world premiere recordings, as well as collaborating with contemporary composers. Additionally she is an advocate of the historical double action harp. Her own arrangements have been published by Universal Edition and others.

As a recitalist or as a soloist with orchestra, Plank has performed in renowned concert halls and festivals in Europa, Japan and Latin America – such as Musikverein Wien, Wiener Konzerthaus, Harpa Reykjavík, Konzerthaus Berlin, Grafenegg and NOSPR, as well as international festivals, MDR Musiksommer, mosel musikfestival, Bogotá International Music Festival, Dubai Opera or Festival de Música de Morelia Mexico.

The harpist performs with orchestras such as ORF Radio-Symphonieorchester Wien, Barockensemble der Wiener Symphoniker, Wiener Kammer Orchester, NFM Leopoldinum Orchestra, Iasi Philharmonic Orchestra or Thüringer Symphoniker. Plank is a prize winner in a number of international competitions and was honored with the “Young Celebrity Master”-award of “HarpMasters.”

From 2019 to 2021 Elisabeth Plank has been artist-in-residence of Wiener Konzerthaus as part of the “Great Talent”-series. Besides being a selected artist for “Classical Futures Europe,” Plank has been chosen as musical ambassador for the “New Austrian Sound of Music” for 2023 and 2024 as first harpist ever.

Her versatility also shows in her discography: her solo albums “L‘arpa notturna”, “1825 – Echoes of Vienna on Historical Harp“ and “musings” are critically acclaimed “a thoughtful and beautifully played disc […] Plank has a real command of light and shade. She‘s adept at creating musical perspective” (Gramophone). In 2023, Mozart’s double concerto with ORF Radio-Symphonieorchester Wien under the baton of Howard Griffiths for “Next Generation Mozart Soloists” was released (alpha classics).

This is the second concert hosted this year by the Cincinnati Chapter of the American Harp Society, following a residency by jazz harpist Park Stickney, who is based in Switzerland. His concert takes place February 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM).

For more information, please click here or call the box office at 859-572-5464 or email boxoffice@nku.edu.