Second Sight Distillery, local artist Doc Galahan to celebrate release of red absinthe collaboration Feb.10

Ludlow’s Second Sight Spirits distillery and lounge has announced the launch of its latest creation, Doc Galahan’s Scarlet Veil – A red absinthe.

The new spirit is the result of a collaborative effort between Second Sight and Doc Galahan, a local Cincinnati artist renowned for his narrative art projects circulating throughout the area since 2021.

Inspired by an 1850’s French recipe, Scarlet Veil deviates from the traditional green hue associated with absinthe. Instead, its striking red color is derived from the infusion of hibiscus petals.

The flavor profile offers a refreshing departure from the typical robust licorice notes, featuring a lighter touch with prominent floral undertones, a hint of mint and a natural sweetness, making it an absinthe open to newcomers.

Another attribute that sets Scarlet Veil apart is its unique interactive element. The red-hued absinthe acts as a lens, revealing a mesmerizing image on the opposite side of the bottle. This artwork is a manifestation of Doc Galahan’s exploration into “Spectraglyphs,” prints with layers in cyan, magenta, and yellow.

When exposed to red, green, or blue light, the images separate into three distinct layers, creating an engaging visual experience. As the bottle empties, the entire cyan, magenta, and yellow masterpiece is revealed and can be enjoyed perpetually using Doc’s Monocle, a web app providing red, green, and blue lenses.

Second Sight Spirits and Galahan will be celebrating the release with an all-day event at the Second Sight Lounge on Saturday, February 10 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The event will feature Galahan’s interactive art, absinthe fountains, cocktail recipes and demonstrations, performers and more.

The Second Sight Lounge is located at 301 Elm Street in Ludlow.

Second Sight Distillery