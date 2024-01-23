It was a blow-out when the Point/Arc team faced the Covington police/firemen and won 132-22

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

This time it was basketball. And this time, the results were the same. Maybe worse.

The Point/Arc of Covington and their basketball playing clients challenged the Covington Police and Fire Departments Monday evening at Glenn O. Swing Elementary School in Covington.

The Point/Arc’s fabulous-five made it look real easy, rolling to a 137-22 victory.

“We were set to play kickball,” said Covington Police Sgt. Rachel White, who serves as the Big Blue’s coach. “I called our Covington neighbors – the Fire Department – for additional help, and to back us. It did not help.”

The Point/Arc – the non-profit organization serving the tri-state for over 50 years – assists children and adults with I/DD – intellectual and developmental disabilities. Those donning The Point/Arc jersey Monday evening needed no assistance on the basketball court.

In fact, the basketball program, under the supervision of The Point/Arc Activities Director Regina Watts, kept the opposition scoreless the entire second half. The win – coupled with a 51-8 victory over the Covington Police in July – keeps The Point/Arc’s record spotless; without a loss.

Covington Police Officer Matt Clements was impressed with the evening’s activity.

“I’ve been a Covington Officer for just about 11 months,” said the Clermont County native. “It is just great awareness for our department. This was my third event with the Covington Force – I participated in the Halloween and Christmas events.”

So why did he decide to lace up his sneakers on this night?

“My main goal becoming a police officer,” he said, “Was to help people. We certainly accomplished that on this night.”

And although the results of both sporting competitions against The Point/Arc were quite one-sided, Sgt. White is not throwing in the towel.

“We’ll come back, re-group and try something else,” White said.

Firefighter Steve Bramlage had a different response after the rout.

“Quite simply,” he said, “We’re not very good.”

On the other bench, Watts was all smiles.

“We’re going to make this an annual event,” she said.

Perhaps she needs to chat with both White and Bramlage before they make anything official.