NKY Chamber’s Talent Strategies Symposium returns March 13 at Kenton County Library’s Erlanger Branch

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is proud to announce the date of the sixth annual NKY Talent Strategies Symposium, which this year aims to transform the way employers can attract and retain talent.

Themed “Total Talent Transformation,” the half-day event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 13, at the Erlanger Branch of the Kenton County Public Library, located at 401 Kenton Lands Road in Erlanger. Attendees will participate in lively roundtable discussions focused on the importance of job quality and workplace culture.

Kicking off the event will be noted consultant and speaker, Dustin Lester, VP of Professional Services at Lightcast. In his role, Lester leads a team of researchers and consultants that support communities and industries with their talent development and attraction needs using data and practitioner-experienced strategies. During his keynote address, “Who is Going to do the Work?,” Lester will offer insights into both long- and short-term strategies to fill the skills gap.

“Total Talent Transformation” roundtable presenters include:

• Attracting, Recruiting & Retaining Employees with Young Children – Sandra Woodall, EC Learn & Kate Dean, Child Care Aware of KY • Culture Results: Tearing Down the Silos – Dr. Eric Keeling, Kentucky Manufacturing Extension Partnership • Empower Your Recruitment Strategies with a Marketing Plan – Abbi Rettig, Tickety-Boo Treats • Enhancing Local Connections for a Globally Connected Workforce – Bryan Wright & Jane Muindi, Cincinnati Compass • Grow Your Own! Strategies for Developing a Super Team – Todd Kyper, Northern Kentucky Area Development District • How to Win at Work and Home – Cory M. Carlson, Leadership Coach • Improving Employee Retention and Performance in Your Economically Diverse Workforce – John Geter, Partners Personnel • Improving Outreach Material Language to Recruit Top Talent – Megan Meyer, Gilman Partners • Keys to Attracting Diverse Talent – Dr. Roger Burns, Per Scholas • Recruiting Through Your Employer Brand – Jamie Bierman, HR Elements • Stretch Recruiting Dollars Using Work-Integrated Learning – Juliane Stockman, Northern Kentucky University • Winning the War on Talent with Culture – Alexandra Bowden, PEOPLEfirst Talent & Retention Consulting

“Business leaders and hiring professionals who study labor market forecasts understand that the way employers have traditionally approached talent attraction, development, and retention has to change,” Nancy Spivey, VP of Talent Strategies, said. “The Total Talent Transformation idea is to approach each hire individually, understanding that what I might desire from my employer in terms of compensation, benefits, perks, job title and responsibility will likely vary from another person hired. This year’s Symposium will explore the concept of developing an employee-centered talent attraction, engagement, and retention plan for each hire.”

The Talent Strategies Symposium is ideal for small business owners, operations and human resources professionals and C-suite leaders from all types of organizations. The Talent Strategies Symposium is approved for SHRM Continuing Education Credits.

Early bird ticket prices run through February 9th and are $50 for NKY Chamber members, and $65 for future NKY Chamber members. After February 9th, tickets are $60 for NKY Chamber members and $75 for future NKY Chamber members. The NKYP ticket rate is $40 and NKYP Event Pass Registration is free. Registration is required in advance of the event. To register or for more information, visit NKYChamber.com/Symposium.

