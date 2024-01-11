Kentucky Chamber, Home Builders Association partner to address state’s housing challenges

Highlighting Kentucky’s current housing challenges and building a foundation for sustainable growth are the focal points of a new partnership between the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Home Builders Association of Kentucky.

Many Kentucky communities – both urban and rural – are already struggling with a myriad of housing challenges. But as the state positions itself for growth and as residents across the country seek out new opportunities across the southeastern United States, the Chamber and Home Builders want to ensure Kentucky has a strong foundation for meeting the housing needs of current and future Kentuckians.

“Growing Kentucky’s workforce and population are top priorities for the Kentucky Chamber and both are highlighted as key focus areas in our recent report, Kentucky’s Winning Strategy,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts. “But we must make sure we have the necessary housing and infrastructure to accommodate and facilitate that growth. Our new partnership with the Home Builders Association of Kentucky is a critical step forward in laying the groundwork for building that foundation.”

Working closely with the Home Builders Association of Kentucky, the Kentucky Chamber Center for Policy and Research will conduct a study of housing challenges across Kentucky and outline public policy and programmatic solutions. The results of that research will be detailed in a forthcoming report authored by the Center’s Executive Director Dr. Charles Aull. Aull has previously published reports and papers on critical issues in the Commonwealth such as tax reform, workforce development, education, and more.

Alongside this work, the Center for Policy and Research will conduct a series of listening sessions across the state to hear directly from community leaders about housing challenges unique to their areas and gather their input. The first listening session occurred in Corbin in partnership with the Southern Kentucky Chamber in December 2023.

“Housing is at the heart of our economy and the American dream, and it’s time that we elevate the importance of this conversation in Kentucky,” said Home Builders Association of Kentucky CEO Anetha Sanford. “If we truly want a strong workforce and thriving communities, we must have the housing options to meet the needs of everyday Kentuckians. Kentucky’s home building community is ready to build and we are grateful for this new partnership with the Kentucky Chamber.”

The forthcoming housing report will be released in the summer of 2024 and will be made available to policymakers and the general public.

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce