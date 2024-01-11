Theme for NKY Branch NAACP annual Dr. Martin L. King luncheon is ‘Why We Can’t Wait’

The Northern Kentucky Branch NAACP annual Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Community Outreach Luncheon will be held Monday at the Newport Syndicate from noon to 2:30 p.m. Doors will open at 11 a.m.

The Theme for the luncheon is: “Why We Can’t Wait”

The Distinguished Dr. Kristilynn Turney, CEO and Founder of Dr. Kristilynn Turney, LLC and EdPD Unlimited, LLC, will be the Keynote Speaker.

The Newport Syndicate is located at 18 East Fifth Street, Newport,.

The Northern Kentucky Branch, NAACP will also present scholarships to students graduating from High Schools in Northern Kentucky and present the Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Education Partner Award, Dr. King Corporate Award and Keeper of the Dream Award, Vision and Unity Award, Community Impact Award and Presidents Award and Game Changer Award.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased by contacting the NAACP at 859-442-7476 or at the door the day of the luncheon