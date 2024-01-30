Kentucky Department of Revenue accepting individual tax returns now through April 29

The Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) started accepting state individual income tax returns Monday and will begin processing returns Feb. 5. The deadline for Kentuckians to file 2023 returns is Monday, April 15.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) also began accepting federal individual income tax returns.

Electronic individual income tax returns typically take four to six weeks to process. Taxpayers may check the status of their state refund by visiting refund.ky.gov.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Sites

Each year, DOR partners with the IRS to operate Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites across the state. At these sites, knowledgeable staff provide free tax filing assistance to eligible individuals and families, as well as Kentucky state government employees.

This service is available to help individuals with an annual income of $60,000 or less or any Kentucky state government employee, regardless of income.

In-person assistance will be offered by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 6 to April 11. If you believe you qualify and would like to take advantage of this service, please schedule an appointment by contacting the nearest regional taxpayer service center. A complete list of the regional taxpayer service centers is available at revenue.ky.gov.

Get Help on Tax Returns

Taxpayers who have questions or require assistance may submit a general inquiry on the DOR website at “Get Help” or contact DOR taxpayer assistance at 502-564-4581. Representatives are available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

