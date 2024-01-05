Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet releases November 2023 unemployment rates

Unemployment rates rose in 117 counties between November 2022 and November 2023, fell in Hancock County, and remained the same in Lyon and Marshall counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.9%. It was followed by Cumberland County, 3%; Carroll, Fayette, Marion, Scott and Washington counties, 3.2% each; and Anderson, Bourbon, Caldwell, Jessamine, Oldham and Shelby counties, 3.3% each.

Magoffin and Martin counties recorded the state’s highest unemployment rates at 8.4% each. They were followed by Lewis County, 7.2%; Elliott County, 7.1%; Owsley County, 7%; Breathitt County, 6.9%; Russell County, 6.8%; Leslie County, 6.7%; and Clay and Knott counties, 6.3% each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.9% for November 2023, and 3.5% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted November 2023 unemployment rate was released on Dec. 21, and can be viewed at www.kentucky.gov.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics website.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Visit the Kentucky Center for Statistics website to learn more about Kentucky labor market information.

Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet