KYSTATS March report shows unemployment rates rose across KY with 116 counties showing increase

Unemployment rates rose in 116 counties between March 2023 and March 2024, fell in Bullitt, Fulton and Lewis counties, and remained the same in Spencer County, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 3.7%. It was followed by Washington County, 3.8%; Marion and Shelby counties, 4.1%; Anderson, Fayette, Oldham, Scott and Spencer counties, 4.2% each; and Bourbon, Carroll, Cumberland and Nelson counties, 4.3% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 11.1%. It was followed by Martin County, 10.1%; Breathitt County, 9.3%; Elliott County, 9.2%; Lewis County, 8.8%; Carter County, 8.7%; Menifee County, 8.6%; Knott County, 8.5%; and Johnson and Leslie counties, 8.3% each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 5.1% for March 2024, and 3.9% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted March 2024 unemployment rate was released on April 18, 2024, and can be viewed at www.kentucky.gov.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet