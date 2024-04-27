Legal Aid of the Bluegrass seeking volunteers to assist with Kentucky’s Medicare SHIP program

Navigating Medicare can be tough for many people. From prescription drug plans to private health plans to deceptive insurance agents, it’s not surprising that people with Medicare are confused about their health insurance and their options. Fortunately, there is a program they can turn to for help.

The Medicare SHIP Program works with people to help them understand their Medicare benefits, bills, and rights. Medicare SHIP services are free, confidential, and available to Medicare beneficiaries, their families, and caregivers. Services are provided by trained staff and volunteers who play a critical role in helping people save money and get the health care they need.

Each volunteer makes a unique difference to people with Medicare. Volunteers can help educate people about Medicare, promote the Medicare SHIP program, assist with administrative work, and more. No matter what your interests or abilities, Medicare SHIP has an opportunity for you.

The Medicare SHIP Program is looking for dedicated and resourceful volunteers with all sorts of talents and skills. Volunteers can be part of a dynamic team, meet new people, and set their own schedule.

If you’re looking for a meaningful way to help your friends, neighbors, and community, please call Angela Zeek, Medicare SHIP Coordinator at 859-388-9296. For more information about Medicare SHIP, visit www.lablaw.org/medicare.

Legal Aid of the Bluegrass