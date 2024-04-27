DCCH offering opportunities to support children, families — gala tonight and open house on May 5

May is National National Foster Care Month, and DCCH Center for Children and Families has announced two opportunities to support the organization.

Tonight, DCCH will hold its annual Swing into Spring signature gala at the St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center in Erlanger. Proceeds from the event will be used to defray the critical budget shortfall in caring for the youth of DCCH Center’s Residential Treatment Program.

The major Care for Kid’s Raffle of $20 a ticket provides the buyer a chance to win one of three cashes prizes: $10,000 first prize, $2,500 for second prize and $1,000 for third prize. Other non-cash raffles are available and over 350 silent auction baskets ll be available for for bidding from the comforts of your own home. Support DCCH at www.DCCHCenter.org.

With the arrival of National Foster Care Month, DCCH is sharing startling statistics to reinforce the importance of its call for help in recruiting foster parents. As of April 7, there are 8,045 children in “out of home placements” in the state of Kentucky – 1,163 in the Northern Bluegrass region alone, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

DCCH Center for Children and Families has a Therapeutic Foster Care Program dedicated to meeting the demand for caring for foster families in Northern Kentucky. The program is seeking good homes for children who have been temporarily or permanently placed in the custody of the State of Kentucky.

DCCH is inviting the community to a free open house from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. May 5 at the DCCH Campus, located at 75 Orphanage Road in Fort Mitchel. No registration is required for the event, which will offer the opportunity learn more about the services and needs of DCCH.

To learn more about DCCH Center for Children and Families Therapeutic Foster Care Program and how to become a foster parent, visit www.DCCHCenter.org or call us at 859-331-2040.

DCCH Center for Children and Families