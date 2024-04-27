Keeneland’s Spring Meet ends with all-source wagering 3rd-highest ever, top stables and jockeys

Keeneland’s 2024 Spring Meet concluded Friday with all-sources wagering exceeding $218 million, the third-highest handle in track history. Average daily purse money of $1.16 million attracted Thoroughbred racing’s top stables and jockeys, delivering 16 days of quality racing complemented by community and special events that offered family fun with a philanthropic mission.

“A big thanks to our horsemen and sponsors, the crowds who turned out daily on track and those who watched and wagered on Keeneland across the country,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “We especially appreciate the cooperation of fans as we navigated the adjustments necessary to hold a race meet during construction of our new Paddock Building. We are proud this Spring Meet continued to offer the exceptional race-day experiences and traditions people know and love about Keeneland.”

All-sources wagering (not including whole card simulcasting at Keeneland) for the Spring Meet, held April 5-26, totaled $218,741,501, a decrease of 2.5% from last spring’s record $224,348,745 for 15 days of racing.

On-track wagering totaled $15,831,087 compared with $15,844,092 in Spring 2023.

Wagering was boosted by a number of individual handle records. On Toyota Blue Grass Day, April 6, all-sources handle for the 11-race card that featured five graded stakes totaled $29,261,346, eclipsing the previous single-day wagering record of $28,137,728 set in 2022. Single-race win/place/show wagering of $2,576,663 on the Toyota Blue Grass shattered the 2019 record of $2,068,406. The All Stakes Pick 5 ending with the Toyota Blue Grass handled $1,696,981, breaking the 2022 record of $1,539,098.

The Keeneland Turf Pick 3, a wager on the final three turf races daily, set a handle record of $280,308 on April 13 to best last Fall’s mark of $248,094. The wager paid a record $56,593 on April 18.

The Daily Double wager established handle records twice during the Spring Meet: $329,433 on opening April 5 and $470,988 on April 13 to surpass the previous record of $286,255 set April 23, 2022. This Spring, Keeneland reduced the takeout on the Daily Double from 22% to 15%.



Spring Meet Racing Highlights

Keeneland offered a season-record $8.6 million for 19 stakes this Spring, headlined by the 100th running of the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass (G1). Other Grade 1 stakes held during the meet were the Central Bank Ashland, the Resolute Racing Madison, the Maker’s Mark Mile and the Jenny Wiley – each worth $600,000.

The Giant’s Causeway was upgraded this Spring to a Grade 3 event after being a listed stakes since 2006 and the purse was increased to $300,000.

Keeneland also welcomed new sponsors for three Spring Meet stakes. John Stewart’s Resolute Racing sponsored the Madison on opening Saturday, and his MiddleGround Capital, of which Stewart is founder and managing partner, sponsored the Beaumont (G2) on April 7. VisitLEX, the Lexington Convention and Visitors Bureau, became sponsor of the Elkhorn (G2), held April 20.

Among the memorable moments this Spring:



• Sierra Leone posted a 1½-length victory in the Toyota Blue Grass on April 6 to secure a spot in the field for the 150th running of the $5 million Kentucky Derby (G1) Presented by Woodford Reserve to be run at Churchill Downs on May 4.



• Leslie’s Rose upset champion Just F Y I in the opening-day Central Bank Ashland to establish herself as a leading contender for the Kentucky Oaks (G1) at Churchill on May 3.

• Master of The Seas (IRE), multimillionaire winner of the FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1) Presented by PDJF last November at Santa Anita, made a successful return to the races by winning the Maker’s Mark Mile on April 12.



• Joel Rosario, among Keeneland’s most successful jockeys, was named a member of the class of 2024 to be inducted into the Racing Hall of Fame.



• Axel Concepcion, winner of the 2023 Eclipse Award as outstanding apprentice jockey, recorded his first Keeneland stakes win and first graded stakes win of his career aboard Chop Chop in the closing-day Bewitch (G3) Presented by Keeneland Sales.

• Godolphin’s homebred Encino led all the way to win the Stonestreet Lexington (G3) on April 13. The victory was Godolphin’s 16th graded stakes win at Keeneland and earned for them the Milestone Pitcher as part of the track’s signature Milestone Trophy Program.



“This was a fun race meet. Having the nation’s best horses, trainers and jockeys on the grounds made every day highly competitive and produced many exciting race finishes,” Keeneland Vice President of Racing Gatewood Bell said. “The loyalty of our fans and horsemen and the support of our corporate and horse industry partners play a key role in Keeneland’s continued success.”