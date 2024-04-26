KOI Superior Walls announces plans for new precast concrete manufacturing facility in Boone County

KOI Superior Walls on Thursday announced plans to locate a new manufacturing facility in Boone County, a project that will create 73 new full-time jobs.

The newly-formed company will manufacture precast concrete foundation walls for residential and commercial construction. The initial phase of the manufacturing facility will include approximately 38,000 square feet of production space and 6,000 square feet of office space. The expected new employment positions will cover manufacturing roles, sales, design, administrative and management. KOI Superior Walls expects to begin full operations in late 2025.

“We are excited to begin manufacturing Superior Walls in Northern Kentucky,” said KOI Superior Walls President Ross Votel. “This innovative product offers significant benefits to the home-building process and an improved foundation in new homes. Our new facility will allow us to combine our decades of precast concrete manufacturing experience with this revolutionary system to grow into the future.”

The new manufacturing facility will also allow for the expansion of the existing company KOI Precast Concrete. Operating in Boone County since 1987, KOI Precast Concrete manufactures precast concrete products for storm sewer, sanitary sewer and other underground utility projects throughout the Greater Cincinnati Tri-State region.

“Boone County is one of the fastest growing counties in the Cincinnati region and these new precast concrete walls are in demand by the building industry,” said Lee Crume, president and CEO of BE NKY Growth Partnership. “KOI Superior Walls will play a role in spurring regional economic development by providing a local source of building construction materials for companies locating and expanding in Northern Kentucky.”

Superior Walls of America Ltd. was founded in 1981 by home-builder Mel Zimmerman after years of research and development on a precast foundation system. The system was designed to eliminate problems during the home-building process while providing a quick and easy way to build better and dry basements. With its headquarters located in New Holland, Pennsylvania, Superior Walls of America covers 25 states, as well as three Canadian provinces. KOI Superior Walls is a Superior Walls licensee delivering precast concrete systems to Kentucky, Southern Ohio and Eastern Indiana.

To encourage investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) on Thursday preliminarily approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $490,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment and annual targets of:

• Creation and maintenance of 73 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years; and

• Paying an average hourly wage of $36.14 including benefits across those jobs.

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.

For more information on KOI Superior Walls, visit SuperiorWalls.com.

