Performance Lexus to open new location at Wright’s Summit in Fort Wright April 29

Performance Lexus of Northern Kentucky is set to open its new 52,000-square-foot dealership in Fort Wright April 29.

Located at 709 Wright’s Summit Parkway in Fort Wright, the dealership is the latest by Performance Automotive Network which promises to offer Northern Kentuckians a number of new services and amenities.

“We challenged our team to create a level of experience for our customers that lets them actually look forward to visiting, and have they ever delivered,” said Shane Dever, vice president of the Performance Automotive Network. “Our customers are passionate about their vehicles, but they also lead busy lives and we need to welcome them in the context of their other obligations.”

In addition to more than 30 service bays, the dealership will feature amenities including a business center with private workspaces, Wi-Fi and USB access. For guests with families, the Fort Wright location will also offers a children’s play area and a nursing suite for new moms.

“Our guests aren’t only Lexus drivers, they’re managing careers and households and none of that stops just because they have a scheduled service,” said General Manager Kelly Halpin. “This dealership is designed to support them however they need to use their time.”

The dealership will also offer refreshment lounge adjacent to a rooftop patio offering three-season access, electric vehicle charging stations and on-site technology specialists to assist drivers with their vehicle’s onboard infotainment systems.

Upon opening of the new Fort Wright location, the current Lexus RiverCenter location at 633 West Third St. in Covington will convert to operate as Performance Automotive’s used car-only concept, the Performance Used Car Superstore.

Performance Lexus