Kentucky Humanities offers ’24 School Days — an author with free books for your school

Kentucky Humanities has issued a “last call” for applications for 2024 School Days. Applications are due by Thursday, January 18.

Kentucky Book Festival School Days program brings an author to your school to speak with 100-150 students about their book, what it’s like being an author, and how students can follow their own dreams toward a rewarding life.

The author then meets each child and gives them a free signed book. This visit occurs at no cost to the school or their students.

KBF School Days, offered by Kentucky Humanities, will distribute thousands of free books during dozens of school visits this year.

Applications are accepted based on financial need among each school’s student body.

Applications are due by Thursday, January 18th.

For more details or to apply, please click here.

﻿For questions, please contact KBF Director Katerina Stoykova at katerina.stoykova@uky.edu.