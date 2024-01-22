Kentucky Youth Advocates sponsoring Children’s Advocacy Week, in-person and virtual events

Hundreds of advocates from counties across Kentucky will gather this week in person and virtually to rally on behalf of children and to promote priorities of the Blueprint for Kentucky’s Children state policy and budget agenda as Kentucky Youth Advocates hosts Children’s Advocacy Week.



Advocates, state and local leaders, and youth will participate in a series of virtual and in-person events.

The events start today and run through 26. Day at the Capitol is January 24 at 10 a.m. in the Capitol Rotunda.

Children’s Advocacy Week Advocates urge legislators and other elected officials to make Kentucky children a priority during the 2024 legislative session by supporting the Blueprint for Kentucky’s Children priority agenda. There will be several virtual and in-person events throughout Children’s Advocacy Week, featuring remarks from the Governor, Lt Governor, and members of the General Assembly.

Here is the week’s schedule:

• Monday, January 22nd, 10 a.m. ET – Children’s Advocacy Week 2024 Kickoff Event featuring Lt. Governor Coleman and youth via Facebook Live. At noon Blueprint for Kentucky’s Children Lunch & Learn via Zoom [Register HERE]

• Tuesday, January 23rd, 10 a.m. ET – Legislator Perspectives and Advocate Conversation featuring Chairs of the House and Senate Families and Children Committees via Zoom [Register HERE]; at noon ET – Data and Advocacy Lunch and Learn via Zoom [Register HERE]; 3 p.m. ET – Advocate Networking Coffee Break featuring Frankfort Insiders via ZOOM [Register HERE]

• Wednesday, January 24 – Children’s Advocacy Day at the Capitol, 10 a.m.ET – Rally for Kentucky Kids in the Capitol Rotunda featuring remarks from Governor Beshear, House and Senate leadership, and youth (also featured on Facebook Live); 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET – visit Resource Table, Blueprint for Kentucky’s Children Station, and Social Media Station on the Capitol Mezzanine; attend Committee Meetings and advocate legislator meetings in the Capitol Annex; youth group tours and VIP meetings with decision-makers

• Thursday, January 25, 11 am. ET – Advocate Networking Coffee Break featuring State Legislators via Zoom [Register HERE]; 3 p.m. ET – Legislator Perspectives and Advocate Conversation featuring leaders of the House and Senate Education Committees via Zoom [Register HERE]

• Friday, January 26th, noon ET – Celebration of Kentucky Kids on KYA social media.

Find the full schedule of confirmed events and details to tune in at kyyouth.org/childrens-advocacy-week/.