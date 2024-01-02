KET’s The Farmer & The Foodie series returns Jan. 6, features tasty recipes with Kentucky ingredients

The Farmer & The Foodie, the KET series that explores Kentucky farms to discover local ingredients for scrumptious dishes and desserts, returns in January with all new episodes. Preview an assortment of seasonal recipes from The Farmer & The Foodie at KET.org/SavorTheSeason.

Premiering Saturday, Jan. 6, the new season follows hosts Maggie Keith (the farmer) and Lindsey McClave (the foodie) as they harvest maple syrup in Scottsville, forage for wild mushrooms in Eastern Kentucky, sample a variety of homegrown strawberries in Whitesburg, make artisanal cheese in East Bernstadt, and spend a day with a community gardening and composting group in Lexington.

Each episode takes viewers behind-the-scenes with local farmers and makers to see first-hand how the food is made, and then Maggie and Lindsey take what they’ve learned into the kitchen to create a delicious dish.

The Farmer & The Foodie premieres on KET Saturday, Jan. 6 from 3:30/2:30 p.m. Stream at KET.org and the PBS app. Recipes from all the episodes on The Farmer & The Foodie are available for download at KET.org/Farmer&Foodie.

The Farmer & The Foodie is funded in part by the KET Endowment for Kentucky Productions. The program is produced by Jared Hamm and Brandon Turner.

KET is Kentucky’s largest classroom, where learning comes to life for more than two million people each week via television, online, and mobile.